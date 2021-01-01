Top 20 family barbecue recipes

Treat your family to a summer of fabulous barbecue recipes with these sunshine-inspired dishes. You can even pick your perfect barbecue hardware with our handy review of the best sets on offer.

We’ve got meaty medleys, chicken gyros and hearty veggie sweet potato jackets to satisfy hungry kids and grown ups alike. Before you start, make sure your party goes without a hitch with our guide to barbecuing safely.

See below for plenty of BBQ inspiration, from burgers and kebabs to potato salads and desserts. Also check out our collection of family barbecue recipes for more ideas.

1. Easiest ever pulled pork



This is the simplest recipe for succulent pulled pork you will ever use. Make a big batch of this subtly smoky, sweet pork and pack into burger buns. This recipe doesn’t use any tricky measurements or fancy kitchen kit, so get stuck in! Try serving with our simple herbed potato salad.

2. Lemon & yogurt chicken flatbreads

Flatbreads make an easy, satisfying family barbecue meal and kids will love assembling their own. Coat the chicken in a mouthwatering marinade of oregano, lemon, garlic and cinnamon for an hour before cooking. Serve with a cooling dollop of yogurt and fresh Greek salad for a taste of the Med.

3. Crispy sweet potatoes with chickpeas & tahini yogurt

Every barbecue needs a hearty veggie main, and these barbecued jackets will make even meat eaters jealous. The creamy tahini-and-chickpea filling with crunchy pomegranate seeds is the perfect complement to the sweet potato. Pair it with our herby couscous with citrus & pomegranate dressing.

4. Swedish meatball burgers

Kids will love these Swedish meatball burgers, made from beef or pork mince and just a few simple seasonings. They’re quick and easy to make too, so you can get the whole family involved in shaping the patties. Serve with a batch of freshly baked soft burger buns for a special homemade treat.

5. Epic summer sharing salad

Need a throw-together salad the whole family will love? We’ve gone all out with this truly epic summer salad, showcasing a colourful array of fruit, veg and much more. With juicy heirloom tomatoes, crunchy radishes, creamy avocados and salty feta cheese, every mouthful will be a delight and a fun way for kids to pack in their veggies. Finish the salad with a zingy herb and citrus dressing, and enjoy it on its own or alongside our sticky jerk lamb kebabs.

6. Pineapple & pork skewers

Pair juicy pineapple with sticky pork cubes, onions and peppers on skewers and cook them over the barbecue for a delicious chargrilled flavour. You’ll need eight small or four large skewers for these. Metal skewers with twists along the length are ideal, as they stop the ingredients sliding about. If you’re using wooden skewers, soak them first.

7. BBQ chorizo potato salad

Spice up a homemade potato salad with a few punchy slices of barbecued chorizo. The strong, smoky flavour of paprika from the sausage is balanced perfectly by the cool, creamy salad dressing.

8. Charred aubergines with white beans & salsa verde

Aubergines are one of the ‘meatiest’ vegetables out there and work particularly well on the barbecue, as they char beautifully. Serve these charred aubergines with herby cannellini beans & salsa verde as a hearty veggie main or side. If short on time, you can buy the salsa verde, but it’s worth making this fresh homemade version.

9. Soy & butter salmon parcels

Incorporate Asian flavours into an aromatic barbecued salmon dish for a light and refreshing main. Wrapping the fish in foil along with butter, honey and soy allows the flavours to marinate beautifully.

10. Pick & mix pesto pasta salad bar

Fussy eaters can create their own dish with a pick & mix pesto pasta salad bar. Simply offer up a bowl of fresh pasta tossed with pesto and serve alongside a selection of veggies and toppings. You can then mix up the rest of the ingredients later for the not-so-fussy guests.

11. Chicken souvlaki



Everyone loves a wrap stuffed to bursting with all their favourite sides and trimmings. These chicken souvlaki skewers make a great base to a customisable meal. The marinated chicken in this Greek-style dish delivers plenty of flavour and is deliciously tender. Try serving with our grilled & filled flatbreads.

12. Texas barbecue medley



Once you’ve tried slow cooking your barbecue dishes, you’ll never go back. This Texas barbecue medley has it all, including chicken, ribs, pork shoulder and a dry brine to add serious flavour. Serve with our cheesy corn on the cob for a whole lot of Southern comfort. Our cheesy tear-and-share garlic rolls also make a crowd-pleasing side.

13. Vegan kebabs

Looking for some juicy plant-based skewers? These easy vegan kebabs feature a mouthwatering medley of fruit and veg which are cooked over the coals to get that delicious crispy, charred finish. Load your skewers generously with chunks of mushrooms, peaches, courgettes and red onions, then serve with a citrusy avocado dressing and rocket salad.

14. BBQ sausages with smoky tomato sauce

It wouldn’t be a barbecue without a few sausages sizzling away on the coals. These tasty BBQ chipolatas are glazed in a homemade smoky tomato sauce whilst cooking to give them a deliciously sticky finish. Little fingers won’t be able to keep away from these so be sure to make plenty!

15. Molten cheese-stuffed burgers

Sure to be a hit with all fromage fans, these molten cheese-stuffed burgers have a gorgeously gooey centre stuffed with mozzarella and cheddar. Take them to the next level of burger bliss with a homemade herby burger sauce, crunchy lettuce and fried onions.

16. Barbecued banoffee splits



Finish on a sweet note with our barbecued banoffee splits, perfect with a dollop of vanilla ice cream and a handful of chopped pecans. This quick and easy dessert is a delicious way to use up ripe bananas.

17. Halloumi burger

When it comes to veggie options, these fully-loaded spiced halloumi & pineapple burgers are a barbecue essential! Chipotle-spiced halloumi is lightly charred on the barbecue along with fresh pineapple slices, then both are layered inside burger buns with a zingy lime slaw. As well as packing a flavour punch, these mouthwatering, meat-free burgers deliver a whole four of your 5-a-day.

18. Next level BBQ chicken

Want to achieve perfectly cooked chicken that falls off the bone? Our expert slow-cooked recipe uses a marinade which keeps the chicken succulent, whilst also doubling up as the base for a sticky barbecue sauce. The result is next level BBQ chicken with a delicate balance of sweet, salty and spicy flavours.

19. Barbecued sesame sweet potatoes

These glazed barbecue sesame sweet potatoes are the ultimate side for casual summer dining. Coated in a gorgeously sticky marinade of ginger, soy and garlic, they are full of flavour and a scattering of sesame seeds peanuts adds some satisfying crunch. Leave out the chillies if you want to tone down the heat for youngsters. These potato fries are also delicious dipped in barbecue sauce for extra smokiness.

20. Homemade BBQ lamb doner kebab

Skip the trip to the kebab shop and make your own healthier version. Our gently spiced BBQ lamb donor kebabs are easy to make and sure to become a family favourite. Get the full ‘takeaway’ experience by pairing the lamb with classic accompaniments such as flatbreads, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and chips so everyone can get stuck in and build their own wraps.

