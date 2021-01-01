Potato salad recipes

This healthy potato salad is deliciously spiced and sweet, the perfect barbecue side to feed a crowd
This hearty vegan salad is 4 of your 5-a-day, rich in folate, fibre and vitamin C, plus it has lots of interesting flavours and textures
Swap heavy mayonnaise and spuds for roasted sweet potato, salty Greek cheese, fresh herbs and pine nuts
A classic potato salad updated with a herby soured cream dressing, perfect for serving with fish, barbecued meat and many an alfreso feast
Tamarind is commonly used to flavour potatoes in India, and makes this low-fat salad authentic and punchy
Our classic potato salad recipe is the perfect barbecue side dish, great for picnic spreads or paired with roast leftovers. Try our easy, versatile recipe
Swap most of the mayo for yogurt and crème frâiche and cut the fat of classic new potato salad by almost two thirds
Take the humble potato salad to the next level with our ultimate version of this ever-versatile side dish. It's perfect for picnics, barbecues and more
Skip the mayo and go for an Italian-style olive oil dressing for warm new potatoes. Jazz them up with basil, Parmesan and sundried tomatoes
This simple healthy salad of baked potato chunks makes a great alternative to mayonnaise-based versions
Pack your lunchbox with omega-3 rich smoked fish, new potatoes, beetroot and a light citrus dressing
Try to use Jersey royals in this healthy take on a picnic classic then swap the mayo for honey mustard vinaigrette
Swap a mayonnaise base for cherry tomatoes, olives, roasted red peppers and fresh Italian herbs in this low-fat salad
Make the most of Jersey Royals in this fresh and crunchy side with buttermilk dressing, radishes and cress
An ideal side for ham, this salad gets added kick from the horseradish and vinegar
This simple salad is a flavourful, vegetarian side - perfect for al fresco summer dining
Give potato salad a healthy makeover with sliced radish, mustard, chives and crème fraîche to give maximum flavour - a tasty side dish for ham
Serve this simple salad for a light lunch or starter on a spring day
The Jersey Royal season is short, so make the most of it with this delicious salad
Why buy ready-made potato salad for your barbecue when this fragrant, Indian-inspired version is so easy?
Make an easy, nutritious potato and smoked mackerel salad in 25 minutes