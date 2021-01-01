The BBC Good Food logo
  4. Potato salad recipes
Potato salad in a large white bowl

Potato salad recipes

42 Recipes

A versatile side dish to see you through from Christmas buffets to summer picnics. Make a classic creamy potato salad or try our Tex-Mex-inspired, Mediterranean-style and healthier versions.

Sweet mustard potato salad 2016

Sweet mustard potato salad

7 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

This healthy potato salad is deliciously spiced and sweet, the perfect barbecue side to feed a crowd

20 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Sweet potato Tex-Mex salad

Sweet potato Tex-Mex salad

34 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

This hearty vegan salad is 4 of your 5-a-day, rich in folate, fibre and vitamin C, plus it has lots of interesting flavours and textures

40 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Sweet potato, spring onion & feta salad

Sweet potato, spring onion & feta salad

21 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Swap heavy mayonnaise and spuds for roasted sweet potato, salty Greek cheese, fresh herbs and pine nuts

45 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Roast new potato salad with caper & tarragon dressing

Roast new potato salad with caper & tarragon dressing

4 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

A classic potato salad updated with a herby soured cream dressing, perfect for serving with fish, barbecued meat and many an alfreso feast

1 hr and 10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
New potato & tamarind salad

New potato & tamarind salad

10 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Tamarind is commonly used to flavour potatoes in India, and makes this low-fat salad authentic and punchy

40 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Potato salad in bowl with spoon

Classic potato salad

49 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Our classic potato salad recipe is the perfect barbecue side dish, great for picnic spreads or paired with roast leftovers. Try our easy, versatile recipe

40 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Healthier potato salad

Healthier potato salad

16 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Swap most of the mayo for yogurt and crème frâiche and cut the fat of classic new potato salad by almost two thirds

20 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Next level potato salad served on a plate

Next level potato salad

15 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Take the humble potato salad to the next level with our ultimate version of this ever-versatile side dish. It's perfect for picnics, barbecues and more

22 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Bowl of new potato and sundried tomato salad

Italian potato salad

8 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Skip the mayo and go for an Italian-style olive oil dressing for warm new potatoes. Jazz them up with basil, Parmesan and sundried tomatoes

25 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Pea, pancetta & potato salad

Pea, pancetta & potato salad

4 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

A little pancetta goes a long way in this vibrant, summer side dish

15 mins
Easy
Sweet potato salad

Sweet potato salad

16 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

This simple healthy salad of baked potato chunks makes a great alternative to mayonnaise-based versions

50 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Mackerel & potato salad with lemon caraway dressing

Mackerel & potato salad with lemon caraway dressing

6 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Pack your lunchbox with omega-3 rich smoked fish, new potatoes, beetroot and a light citrus dressing

25 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
New potato & green bean salad

New potato & green bean salad

4 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Try to use Jersey royals in this healthy take on a picnic classic then swap the mayo for honey mustard vinaigrette

18 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Mediterranean potato salad

Mediterranean potato salad

20 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

Swap a mayonnaise base for cherry tomatoes, olives, roasted red peppers and fresh Italian herbs in this low-fat salad

35 mins
Easy
Vegan
Summer potato salad

Summer potato salad

2 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Make the most of Jersey Royals in this fresh and crunchy side with buttermilk dressing, radishes and cress

27 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Red potatoes with horseradish & crème fraîche

Red potatoes with horseradish & crème fraîche

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

An ideal side for ham, this salad gets added kick from the horseradish and vinegar

25 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
New potato & sundried tomato salad

New potato & sundried tomato salad

6 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

This simple salad is a flavourful, vegetarian side - perfect for al fresco summer dining

35 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
New potato & frisée salad

New potato & frisée salad

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

A prepare-ahead salad ideal for weekend entertaining

45 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Potato & radish salad

Potato & radish salad

6 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Give potato salad a healthy makeover with sliced radish, mustard, chives and crème fraîche to give maximum flavour - a tasty side dish for ham 

20 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Mustard potato salad

Mustard potato salad

25 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

This superhealthy salad is the perfect summer side dish

20 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Warm new potatoes with cured ham & chives

Warm new potatoes with cured ham & chives

4 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Serve this simple salad for a light lunch or starter on a spring day

25 mins
Easy
Jersey Royal salad with horseradish cream

Jersey Royal salad with horseradish cream

5 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

The Jersey Royal season is short, so make the most of it with this delicious salad

15 mins
Easy
Lemony potato salad

Lemony potato salad

20 ratings 4.1 out of 5 star rating

Why buy ready-made potato salad for your barbecue when this fragrant, Indian-inspired version is so easy?

40 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Warm new potato & smoked mackerel salad

Warm new potato & smoked mackerel salad

38 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Make an easy, nutritious potato and smoked mackerel salad in 25 minutes

30 mins
Easy
