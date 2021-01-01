Healthy Diet Plan – extra recipes

Following our Healthy Diet Plan and want to swap out a recipe or carry on the plan for longer than seven days? Discover even more delicious recipes below to help you tailor the plans to suit your personal tastes and needs. Balanced and analysed by our nutritionist, they meet all the same nutritional requirements as the core plan recipes.
Your FREE summer 2021 Healthy Diet Plan is here. Click here to gain access.
Cod & anchovy bake
Get your weekly portion of white fish with this healthy all-in-one recipe made with anchovies, tomatoes, spinach and red pepper. It delivers four of your five-a-day.
Meatball minestrone with pesto
Quinoa-coated salmon & sweet potato fishcakes
Make some quick and easy salmon fishcakes with a lovely quinoa coating. Perfect served with peas and vegetables or a side salad.
Mushroom hash with poached eggs
Get three of your five-a-day before midday with this nutritious brunch recipe. Mushrooms are a good source of zinc, a key nutrient for maintaining healthy skin.
Lamb jalfrezi with cumin rice
Satisfy your curry cravings with this healthy version of a popular takeaway, served with brown rice. It packs in three of your five-a-day, along with iron, vitamin C and fibre.
Egyptian courgettes with dukkah sprinkle
Get four of your five-a-day in one vegan dinner! This easy recipe is healthy and gluten-free, and provides calcium, folate, fibre, vitamin C and iron.
Jackfruit bolognese with vegan parmesan
Cutting back on meat? Try jackfruit as an alternative. This vegan bolognese not only tastes delicious, but counts as a whopping five of your five-a-day.
South-American style quinoa with eggs
Super-charge your lunch with protein-rich quinoa, and combine it with black beans, avocado and fried egg in this nutritious veggie dish for two.
Chana masala
Serve this vegetarian Indian chickpea curry as a main meal or side dish. It’s gluten-free, good for you and freezable, so you can save any leftovers.
Spinach & tuna pancakes
Tuck into these wholesome spinach and tuna pancakes. Healthy, nutritious and full of flavour, they deliver three of your five-a-day.
Little beef & mushroom pies
Treat yourself to these delicious, healthy pies, perfect for entertaining or freezing. Each portion includes all five of your five-a-day, plus calcium, fibre, folate and vitamin C. They’re gluten-free, too.
Spinach kedgeree with spiced salmon
Get your weekly dose of omega-3 fatty acids with this flavourful but easy fish supper. Spices such as ginger, cumin and cinnamon pack in plenty of flavour without upping salt levels. You’ll also get calcium, folate, fibre, vitamin C and iron in each serving, as well as three of your five-a-day.
Quinoa chilli with avocado & coriander
Pack in the nutrients with this meat-free chilli. It contains an impressive five of your five-a-day and is low in fat and calories. It also provides calcium, fibre, vitamin C and iron.
BBQ chicken drummers with green goddess salad
Enjoy our sweet-and-sticky barbecue chicken drummers. They’re a good source of protein, and when served with our green salad and jacket potatoes, you’ll get four of your five-a-day.
Moroccan chicken with fennel & olives
Get four of your five-a-day with our healthy chicken tagine with fennel and olives. They’re ready in under an hour – simply serve with wholewheat couscous for plenty of fibre.
Mozzarella, pepper & aubergine calzone
Try these healthy Italian-inspired mozzarella, pepper and aubergine calzones for a working lunch, or pack up and eat outdoors on a warm day.
Asparagus & broad bean lasagne
Make the most of fresh asparagus and broad beans with this light, low-fat veggie lasagne. It delivers three of your five-a-day.
Spicy Spanish rice
Enjoy this healthy one-pan dinner of spicy, smoky pork paella. It delivers three of your five-a-day as well as plenty of flavour, and it’s low in calories, too.
Potato pancakes with chard & eggs
Get the weekend off to a super-healthy start with this easy potato pancake topped with leafy greens and a perfectly poached egg. It’s hearty and filling, yet low in calories.
Soupy chicken & mushroom noodles
This hearty noodle dish is made with wholegrain noodles to boost the fibre content, plus protein-rich (and budget-friendly) chicken thighs. Fresh and dried mushrooms add a real umami kick, too. It’s low in calories, but big on flavour.
Seared duck with ginger mash
Add a special supper for two to your weeknight menu with this easy, flavourful dish that delivers four of your five-a-day. It’s healthy, low in fat and calories, and provides folate, fibre, vitamin C and iron. It’s gluten-free, too.
White velvet soup with smoky almonds
Try a healthy twist on classic comfort food with this silky vegetarian soup topped with almonds. It’s low in fat and calories, but packed full of flavour. Enjoy a bowlful and top up your folate, fibre and vitamin C levels, plus get three of your five-a-day in one go.
Avocado & black bean eggs
This healthy vegetarian breakfast will really set you up for the day and takes very little time to prepare. It packs in three of your five-a-day and plenty of flavour. Squeeze over some lime for an extra lift. It could make a great lunch (or dinner), too.
Pork souvlaki with Greek salad & rice
Pair these healthy pork skewers with a brown rice dish and fresh Greek salad. It’s low in calories and fat, provides vitamin C, folate and fibre, and is gluten-free. It contains three of your five-a-day, too.
Chia & yogurt puddings with berries
These summery little breakfast puddings are made with bio yogurt and mineral-rich chia seeds. The seeds swell to create a texture like tapioca pudding, and are rich in fibre as well as being a useful source of omega-3 fatty acids. They’re a nutritious and versatile ingredient to include in your diet.
Roast asparagus bowls with tahini dressing
Enjoy five of your five-a-day with this dish, a tasty mix of asparagus, quinoa, aduki beans, onion and cherry tomatoes. It’s packed with nutrients and is vegan, too.
All-in-one chicken with wilted spinach
Enjoy this healthy chicken traybake with a speedy spinach side that’s packed with iron. It’s also low in fat and contains an impressive four of your five-a-day.
Chicken & sweetcorn soup
This classic soup makes a comforting low-calorie lunch or dinner. It’s a great way to use up leftovers, such as roast chicken. You can use the bones to create a flavourful stock that is also rich in minerals.
Fish pie with pea & dill mash
Crème fraîche adds plenty of creaminess while keeping the calories and saturated fat down in this healthy pie. Lean cod and prawns contribute a good portion of protein.
Winter vegetable & lentil soup
A nourishing bowl of soup is the ultimate healthy comfort food. Our recipe packs in vitamin C and four of your five-a-day. It’s freezable too, so you can make it in advance for a fuss-free lunch or light supper.
Oat & chia porridge with prunes
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, cholesterol-busting porridge can be prepared the night before, so there’s no excuse to skip breakfast. It’s low-fat and a good source of fibre and calcium, plus the fruit provides two of your five-a-day.
Healthy tuna lettuce wraps
Packed with tuna (a great source of omega-3 fatty acids) and providing three of your five-a-day, these clever wraps with avocado mayo are a great low-carb, high-protein option. The ‘mayo’ is actually smooth avocado beaten with mustard and vinegar. It makes a fantastic alternative to the real thing in these tasty wraps that are ideal for a speedy lunch.
Note that fresh tuna contains omega-3 fatty acids while canned tuna doesn’t, so if you want to substitute for a no-cook, cheaper option, go for canned wild salmon.
Healthy bolognese
This light yet flavourful bolognese is made with pork mince, fennel and cherry tomatoes, and is served over wholemeal pasta. It’s low in calories and fat and high in fibre, and provides two of your five-a-day. If you love the slightly aniseed taste of fennel, you could throw in half a teaspoon of lightly crushed fennel seeds when you add the mince.
Asian prawn noodles
Spicy and sour flavours combine with aromatic herbs in this low-fat, low-calorie noodle one-pot. It’s a good source of folate, fibre and vitamin C, and contributes two of your five-a-day. Instead of prawns, you could use leftover chicken or lean meat from a roast. Just add at the end and heat through.
Spinach mac ‘n’ cheese
We’ve given one of our most-loved comfort food dishes a makeover by adding extra vegetables and swapping regular pasta for the wholegrain variety. The result? A low-calorie veggie dinner dish that’s still deliciously cheesy. It provides three of your five-a-day along with folate, fibre and calcium.
Spicy pies with sweet potato mash
Notch up an impressive four of your five-a-day with this satisfying recipe packed with beans and vegetables. Make a batch of six and freeze the extras for a fuss-free meal on another day. The flavours are loosely based on the classic American sloppy joe, but we’ve topped it with sweet potato mash instead of serving in a bun. A low-fat, low-calorie, gluten-free dish that’s finished with a sprinkling of cheese – what more could you want?
Salmon pasta salad with lemon & capers
This satisfying salad boasts beneficial omega-3 fatty acids and counts as two of your five-a-day. Use frozen skinless wild salmon fillets to keep costs down and opt for wholewheat pasta, a good source of fibre. This is a lovely low-calorie lunch that’s packed with flavour.
Prawn jambalaya
Wholegrain basmati rice pairs perfectly with protein-rich prawns and spice in this hearty one-pot. Low in fat and calories, it packs in an impressive four of your five-a-day. It couldn’t be an easier addition to your midweek menu and it saves on the washing-up.
Rustic vegetable soup
A chunky veggie soup flavoured with garlic, basil and thyme and bulked out with one of our favourite storecupboard foods: cheap, filling lentils. Proof that you can eat healthy food on a budget!
Spicy cauliflower rice with minty cucumber raita
Take your tastebuds on a flavour adventure with this vegetarian main, fragrantly spiced with ginger, cardamom and chilli and enriched with creamed coconut. It’s a great source of calcium, folate, fibre, iron and vitamin C, and provides four of your five-a-day in one delicious dish.
Carrot & pecan muffins
Ideal for breakfast and beyond, these wholesome bakes are reminiscent of mini carrot cakes, but with a surprise ingredient: cannellini beans! They add moisture and one of your five-a-day to each sweet treat.
Asian prawn & quinoa salad
With crunchy cucumber, juicy prawns and creamy avocado, this has to be one of the most delicious ways to enjoy three of your five-a-day. A lovely light, refreshing lunch that’s low in calories and gluten-free.
Zingy teriyaki beef skewers
Turn lean beef sirloin steak into kebabs and marinate with tamari, chilli and honey, then serve with a herby rice salad scattered with crushed cashew nuts. It’s rich in folate, fibre, iron and vitamin C, and provides three of your five-a-day.
Chicken katsu curry
The classic katsu curry gets a nifty makeover in this super-healthy dish. We’ve baked our almond-crusted chicken breast and served it with a zingy cucumber and carrot salad and spicy curry sauce.
Baked sweet potatoes with lentils & red cabbage slaw
Who can resist a piping hot baked potato? We’ve opted for a nutrient-rich sweet potato topped with spicy lentil dhal and served with crunchy red cabbage slaw. It’s vegetarian, gluten-free and rich in calcium and iron.
