Meatball minestrone with pesto served in bowls

Meatball minestrone with pesto

  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Easy
  • Serves 4

Combine meatballs with minestrone soup to make this easy, filling one pot. It takes just 25 minutes from prep to plate so makes an ideal midweek meal

  • Healthy
Nutrition:
HighlightNutrientUnit
low inkcal450
fat19g
saturates5g
carbs38g
sugars10g
fibre8g
protein28g
salt1.2g
Ingredients

Method

  • STEP 1

    Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the meatballs all over until browned. Remove and set aside on a plate. Add the carrot, celery and onion to the pan, and fry for 10 mins until soft. Stir in the garlic, oregano and bay. Tip in the tomatoes, beans, pasta and stock. Bring to a simmer.

  • STEP 2

    Add the meatballs back to the pan and cook until the pasta is tender and the meatballs are cooked through. Season, and add a dash of vinegar or a pinch of sugar to balance the acidity of the tomatoes, if you like. Ladle into four bowls, then swirl a spoon of pesto into each. Top with the basil to serve.

