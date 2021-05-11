Meatball minestrone with pesto
- Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 12 beef meatballs
- 1 carrot, chopped
- 1 celery stick, chopped
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 garlic clove, chopped
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 1⁄2 tsp dried oregano
- 1 bay leaf
- 400g can chopped tomatoes
- 400g can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
- 100g pasta shapes or rice
- 800ml low-salt vegetable or chicken stock
- dash of vinegar or pinch of sugar (optional)
- 4 tbsp pesto
- 1⁄2 small bunch of basil, leaves picked (optional)
Method
- STEP 1
Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the meatballs all over until browned. Remove and set aside on a plate. Add the carrot, celery and onion to the pan, and fry for 10 mins until soft. Stir in the garlic, oregano and bay. Tip in the tomatoes, beans, pasta and stock. Bring to a simmer.
- STEP 2
Add the meatballs back to the pan and cook until the pasta is tender and the meatballs are cooked through. Season, and add a dash of vinegar or a pinch of sugar to balance the acidity of the tomatoes, if you like. Ladle into four bowls, then swirl a spoon of pesto into each. Top with the basil to serve.
