Top 10 healthy fast food recipes

Often, when we’re tight on time, processed and convenience foods seem like the easiest option. But with our simple, healthy recipes, you can create something nutritious and satisfying in less time than it takes to pick up a takeaway.

Advertisement

Our nutritious dishes come together in 30 minutes or less. Discover lighter versions of takeaway favourites, from curry and burgers, to fried rice. For more ideas, see our healthy takeaway collection.

Discover more wholesome meals with our quick and healthy recipes or healthy comfort food.

Fried rice is a takeaway essential, so why not lighten it up with our healthier version? Add juicy chunks of fresh pineapple for a touch of sweetness and tropical flavour. It makes a great vegetarian family dinner.

Try a healthy twist on a takeaway burger with our nutritious jerk chicken version. Spice up lean chicken breasts with Jamaican-inspired seasoning, griddle and serve in a bread roll with sliced mango, tomatoes, lettuce and sauce.

Get dinner on the table in less than 20 minutes with this vibrant tamarind prawn curry. It’s gluten-free and low in fat and calories, too. To customise the recipe, add more tamarind, depending on how sour you’d like it.

Instead of picking up a grain bowl or salad from a café, try assembling your own at home with our easy chicken hummus bowl recipe. Combine mixed grains with cooked chicken breasts, then top with veg and toss in a simple lemon dressing.

Throw this easy stir-fry together in under 20 minutes for a healthy vegan dinner. Combine crispy tofu with thick udon noodles and fresh veg, then sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Instead of a pricey brunch at a restaurant, try making this filling egg dish at home. Our colourful vegetarian breakfast comes together in less than 10 minutes, making it perfect for a speedy breakfast that’s full of wholesome ingredients.

Get ahead on your weeknight dinner with these versatile vegan burgers. Combine the ingredients in food processor, then shape into patties and chill overnight to cut down on cooking prep time the next day. Then, simply fry until golden brown and top with whatever veg you prefer.

Want to swap out your takeaway burrito bowl with a homemade version? Our top-rated healthy recipe combines spicy black beans with hearty vegetables over a fluffy white rice base. It’s full of nutrients, and gluten-free and vegetarian, too.

Save on time by jazzing up a simple pack of instant noodles with our sesame ramen recipe. Add pak choi for a hit of nutritious green veg, and a soft-boiled egg for some extra protein. Finish with a dash of chilli sauce and sprinkle of sesame seeds.

Enjoy a healthy meal on the go with this speedy breakfast burrito. Use a wholemeal wrap and fill with scrambled egg, kale, cherry tomatoes and avocado.

Enjoyed these recipes? See more inspiration…

Is air frying healthy?

Healthy dinner ideas for one

Top 15 healthy breakfast ideas

Advertisement

Top 10 healthy storecupboard recipes