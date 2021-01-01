12 of the best blenders

This review was updated in May 2021.

Stand blenders can be a godsend in the kitchen, particularly if you like to kick-start your day with a smoothie, or if soup is a staple in your household when the nights draw in. But the trick is to find a model that, on top of being efficient and thorough (no-one wants a lump of banana still lurking in their smoothie), suits the size and demands of your kitchen, and isn’t so loud as to draw complaints from the neighbours.

We tested 22 stand blenders in all, from the basic and budget to the high-tech, using the same fibrous ingredients (1 beetroot, ⅓ carrot, handful of kale and 500ml water), a super berry smoothie with large chunks of frozen fruit and finally a homemade tomato sauce. This allowed us to not only determine the overall effectiveness of the blender’s blades and motor, but also how easy it is to clean.

Overall, we were looking for stand blenders that could efficiently and effectively blitz our vegetable mix into a glossy smoothie, without any leftover lumps. We also took the blender’s size, ease of use, jug, volume, design, speed and functionality into consideration.

What is a stand blender?

Stand blenders come in all different shapes and sizes with a range of specifications and price points, so it’s best to evaluate the overall demands of your lifestyle and kitchen, and also the space you have available. Some of the more advanced machines tend to be bulkier and heavier, with larger jugs and stands.

Things to look for in a blender

Pulse function

Variety of speed settings

BPA-free plastic or glass jug

Measurement notches on the jug

Self-clean function

Auto shut-off in case of overheating

Plunger

Pouring spout

Individual smoothie cup with a sealed lid

What can you use a blender for?

It’s worth identifying whether you need a straightforward blender, purely for the sake of blending smoothies and soups, or whether you’d like additional functions such as ice crushing, the ability to blend hot ingredients, or the power to pulse ingredients such as nuts and seeds.

Finally, if you’re short on time, and looking to save on the washing-up, it may be worth looking for a device that comes with its own to-go cup which you can blend smoothies directly into – you can find these at different price points, depending on your budget.

Best blender for keeping on the countertop: KitchenAid K400 blender, £299

KitchenAid K400 blender, £299 Best value-for-money blender : Ninja 2-in-1 blender with Auto-IQ, £129.99

: Ninja 2-in-1 blender with Auto-IQ, £129.99 Best large blender for energy efficiency: Homgeek blender, £139.99

Homgeek blender, £139.99 Best user-friendly blender: Magimix 1.8L Le Blender, £160

Magimix 1.8L Le Blender, £160 Best blowout blender: Sage The Super Q™ blender, £599

Sage The Super Q™ blender, £599 Best blender for style and substance: Smeg BLF01 50s retro style blender, £179.95

Smeg BLF01 50s retro style blender, £179.95 Best budget blender: Tefal Perfectmix blender, £89.99

Tefal Perfectmix blender, £89.99 Best basic blender: Russell Hobbs Desire jug blender, £48

Russell Hobbs Desire jug blender, £48 Best multifunction blender: Vitamix Ascent A3500i blender, £675

Vitamix Ascent A3500i blender, £675 Best blender to rival a food processor: electriQ 1800W Multifunctional Blender, Smoothie and Soup Maker, £89.98

electriQ 1800W Multifunctional Blender, Smoothie and Soup Maker, £89.98 Best space-saving blender: KitchenAid Diamond blender, £169

KitchenAid Diamond blender, £169 Best blender for making individual smoothies: Lakeland Personal blender and smoothie maker, £39.99

KitchenAid K400 blender

Best blender for keeping on the countertop

Pros:

Glass blender jug

Self-clean setting

Jug hand loads for left- and right-handed people

Cons:

Heavy to manoeuvre

Confusing pause before starting its speed settings

Short flex cord

Star rating: 5/5

This 1500ml KitchenAid is one for the countertop, elegantly rounded with non-slip feet and a good deal of heft that frankly, makes it impractical to move every time, so this would be a permanent addition to your countertop. This is in part down to the weighty glass jug that lifts on and off and as a nice touch, the handle can be set on the left or right depending which works best for you. The jug is also notched with helpful ml and oz measurements for weighing directly into the jug to save on washing-up. It’s also dishwasher safe on the top shelf and didn’t hold any colour or smell of tomato after blending sauce. The blades are ready-loaded and secured which is a pro from a safety perspective.

Available from:

Ninja 2-in-1 blender with Auto-IQ

Best value-for-money blender

Pros:

Glossy booklet of recipes

Personal blender cup with leakproof lid

Preset programs

Cons:

Loud during use

Star rating: 4/5

The Ninja 2-in-1 is a powerful beast offering an intelligent Auto-IQ preset technology. For anyone wanting versatility, the extra 700ml single-serve cup with robust spout lid offers the flexibility to switch from a multi-serve jug to personal smoothies. The jug features the boldly named ‘total crushing blade system’ that chomped right through frozen fruit and fibrous ingredients for smooth results.

Available from:

Homgeek Blender

Best large blender for energy efficiency

Pros:

A*** energy rating

Overheat protection

BPA-free and dishwasher-safe jug

Cons:

Tall when sat on countertop

Plunger could be longer

Loud during use

Star rating: 4/5

This blender won’t turn on until the jug has been loaded, when the digital display shows a count-up clock. Its controls are intuitive; the eight speed settings selected with one twist dial that’s pleasingly rough textured. You switch between each by twisting the dial and the blades accelerate accordingly, although there wasn’t a major speed change between speeds one and four. It is capable of large capacities and effective at powering through fibrous ingredients so is a practical choice for families.

Available from:

Magimix 1.8L Le Blender

Best user-friendly blender

Pros:

Compact size

Functionality

Cons:

Self clean not always thorough

Star rating: 5/5

This isn’t the cheapest blender, but the Magimix Le Blender performs as well as some of the really expensive brands, meaning you get plenty of bang for your buck. It’s intuitive to use and sturdy, plus the jug attachment and lid feels secure thanks to the suction design. It was also one of the quietest blenders we tested, living up to its ‘Quiet Mark’ seal of approval. Overall, it combines design and functionality with finesse. Read our full Magimix Le Blender review

Available from:

Sage The Super Q™ blender

Best blowout blender

Pros:

High tech functions

Superb results

Cons:

Price

This Sage blender’s USP is its extra-quiet credentials, with the company going so far as to patent the technology. Sage specialises in this kind of pioneering functionality, and The Super Q™ lives up to expectations. It has all the makings of a professional-level piece of kit but has been designed with the home user in mind: simple pre-set functions, an in-built timer, handy tools for scraping down the jug, a personal blending cup attachment and more. Most importantly, the blitzing results are excellent. Read our full Sage The Super Q™ blender review

Available from:

Smeg BLF01 50s retro style blender

Best blender for style and substance

Pros:

Good looking

Great results

Cons:

Blades sometimes tricky to remove

Star rating: 5/5

As with many Smeg products, this vintage-look blender has an attractive and eye-catching aesthetic, but we were happy to discover the functionality is as impressive as the design. This model created one of the silkiest smoothies of all blenders tested, with no sign of leftover sediment in the finished drink. It’s easy to use and the compact, lightweight plastic jug feels durable. Its ergonomic handle means it stores neatly, as does the fact the cable can be tucked away in a cord tidy. Read our full Smeg retro blender review

Available from:

Tefal Perfectmix blender

Best budget blender

Pros:

Compact

Powerful

Cons:

Heavy

Star rating: 4.5/5

With a price tag below £100, the Tefal Perfectmix is one of the cheapest blenders we tested, but its powerful motor means it is incredibly fast, efficient and adept at tackling the task in hand. The blender is user-friendly thanks to several well-designed functions: an in-built cooler to avoid overheating, pre-set functions like auto-cleaning and ice crushing, plus a jug with a generous capacity. Read our full Tefal Perfectmix blender review

Available from:

Russell Hobbs Desire jug blender

Best basic blender

Pros:

Good price

Effective

Cons:

Only two speed settings

Star rating: 4.5/5

What this sleek-looking blender lacks in multiple functions it makes up for in solid performance and ease of use. It functions as well as more expensive models on the market, so much so it blitzed our tester smoothie so thoroughly you could be forgiven for thinking the drink had been made in a juicer, rather than a blender. It is compact, sturdy, leak-proof and gets a big thumbs-up on the value for money front. Read our full Russell Hobbs Desire blender review

Available from:

Vitamix Ascent A3500i blender

Best multifunction blender

Pros:

10 speeds

High tech

Versatile

Cons:

Price

Star rating: 4.5/5

There’s no denying this blender is an expensive investment, but it comes laden with so many functions that you could considerably scale down the number of appliances you have to make way for it. This model’s extensive repertoire also covers drinks, sauces, dips, spreads, soups, batters, dough, baby food and desserts, all using the same blades and jug. As you’d expect from a brand often used in professional kitchens, it creates an impressively blended and well-mixed smoothie. Read our full Vitamix Ascent review

Available from:

electriQ 1800W multifunctional blender, smoothie and soup-maker

Best blender to rival a food processor

Pros:

Sturdy

Powerful

Good value

Cons:

Large

Noisy

Star rating: 4.5/5

People with small kitchens might be reluctant to buy a separate blender and food processor and this electriQ machine solves that particular problem. Its Japanese stainless steel blades – and powerful 1800W motor – are able to pulverise ingredients, including nuts, seeds and grains, with ease, acting like a food processor. Plus, all of its functions conveniently use the same blade, saving on time and washing-up. Impressively, it can also rustle up a hot soup from cold ingredients in just five minutes. Read our full electriQ blender review

Available from:

KitchenAid Diamond blender

Available from Fenwick (£149)

Best space-saving blender

Pros:

Lightweight

Controlled

Reliable

Cons:

Tall

Star rating: 4/5

This retro-looking KitchenAid model benefits from having a small base so it can sit on display without taking up too much space. It takes on smoothies, soups, sauces and baby food with ease, plus has a useful hot foods pre-set option, which can handle liquids such as soups and sauces. The jug design is particularly good – it’s dishwasher-friendly, BPA-free and a lot lighter than some of the others we tested. Additionally, it comes with a non-slip easy-to-grip silicone handle for added comfort. Read our full KitchenAid Diamond blender review

Available from:

Lakeland Personal blender and smoothie maker

Best blender for making individual smoothies

Pros:

Compact

Lightweight

Thorough

Cons:

Small

Can’t be used for hot foods

Star rating: 4/5

If your primary reason for buying a blender is to make smoothies, this pocket-friendly, pint-sized machine will serve you well. The stainless steels are powerful enough to work through frozen fruit, plus they can make sauces and baby food if you do want to use this blender for other kitchen tasks. It’s straightforward to use and surprisingly quiet, as verified by its ‘Quiet Mark’ badge. Read our full Lakeland blender and smoothie-maker review

Available from:

How we tested blenders

We tested 22 stand blenders overall, from the basic and budget to the high-tech, using the same smoothie concoction (1 beetroot, ⅓ carrot, handful kale and 500ml water) to test the blenders’ ability to handle tough and fibrous ingredients.

We also tested them by making a super berry smoothie with frozen fruits to determine the overall quality and effectiveness of the blender with icy lumps and its all-important blade. Tomato sauce has the ability to stain containers so we also assessed each blender on how easily we could clean away those red stains and lingering smells.

Blade strength: Could the blade easily blend our smoothie mix without struggling?

Speed of blitzing: How quickly and efficiently did the smoothie blend?

Ease of use: Was the blender easy to set up, put together, take apart and clean? Was it straightforward?

The jug: How heavy and durable was the jug? Was it shatter-resistant? Plastic or glass? If plastic, was it BPA-free?

Safety: Does it come with a safety lock? How tightly does the lid fit?

Loudness: All blenders generate noise, but were there any that were quieter or louder than others?

Functions: How many speed settings? On top of blending, are there any other functions, such as pulse, crushing ice etc? Any pre-set functions to make things such as soups and smoothies? Auto-clean?

Results: How well blended was the smoothie? Any lumpy bits leftover, or was it completely smooth?

Design and aesthetic: Is it well designed or bulky? How much space does it take up on the counter? Does it justify its size? Does it pack away easily in a cupboard?

Packaging: Is it well-packed, or does it come with excess packaging etc?

This review was last updated in May 2021. If you have any questions, suggestions for future reviews or spot anything that has changed in price or availability please get in touch at goodfoodwebsite@immediate.co.uk.

Do you use a stand blender? We’d love to hear your product suggestions. Leave a comment below.