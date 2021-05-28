Ninja 2-in-1 blender with Auto-IQ review summary

Packed with power and offering Auto-IQ presets, Ninja’s 2-in-1 blender is a versatile blender made for daily use and keeping on the countertop. The brand is known for the versatility of its appliances, like the Ninja 9-in-1 multicooker and that also applies here.

A 700ml individual blender cup is included, which locks directly onto the base to use with its speed settings. The sealable lid is reliably leakproof. The only real drawbacks to this model are its size on the countertop and loudness.

What is the Ninja 2-in-1 blender with Auto-IQ like to use?

The quality of its components is the first thing to strike you about the Ninja. Inside the box is a 2100ml jug with a 1900ml working capacity and a surprisingly engineered lid with a lift-spout.

There’s no plunger. Instead, the blender operates using a frighteningly named ‘total crushing’ blade system that extends up a central stem rather than sitting at the bottom. It’s incredibly efficient at reaching and drawing ingredients down during blending for smooth results. Plus, the blades lift out in one for easy cleaning, are interchangeable and incredibly sharp.

The Auto-IQ technology just refers to its preset programs. What stands this blender apart is that these preset programs are fulfilled in a variety of blending phases and pauses, so the 60-second blend program varies its speeds – similar to they way you would manually when pulsing. Max Blend and Ice Crush settings are also presets. We preferred the manual settings for regular use, but would use the presets for soups.

The frozen fruit for the super berry smoothie needed additional liquid to get going but blitzed easily in under 20 seconds. It’s much easier to make smaller quantities in the single-serve cup than the cavernous 2.1L jug. We halved the beetroots to test the blade system’s robustness and they were pulped down quickly, with a steadying hand on the jug. There was also no smell or staining of the components after making our homemade tomato sauce.

It’s very loud, so not one for making a quick smoothie early in the morning. However, the 1200W motor is very efficient, so the noise is short-lived.

Summary

The 2.1L capacity is incredibly practical for anyone making large quantities to freeze or feed family and friends, but the single-serve cup adds an element of everyday practicality. A nice recipe booklet also accompanies the blender so you’ve got inspiration from the off to set it up and get blending. For convenience and safety, the components are all dishwasher-safe on the top shelf.

Available from:

Ninja 2-in-1 blender BN750UK specifications

In the box: Motor box, 2.1L Total Crushing jug and lid, stacked blade assembly, 700ml single-serve cup and spout lid, pro extractor blade assembly, instruction booklet, inspiration guide

Serial number: BN750UK

Wattage: 1200W

Jug capacity: 2.1L

Speed options: low, medium, high and pulse

Manufacturer guarantee: 1 year

Recipe booklet included: Y

Recipes and tips

Homemade tomato sauce recipe

Super berry smoothie

