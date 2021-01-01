The BBC Good Food logo
Cosmopolitan cocktails on tray with garnish

Citrus cocktail recipes

14 Items

Put some zest in your glass with our simple citrus cocktail recipes. Mix up a sharp but sweet lemon drop, classic cosmopolitan or clementine martini

Two cosmopolitan cocktails

Cosmopolitan cocktail

5 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Lipsmackingly sweet and sour, the Cosmopolitan cocktail of vodka, cranberry, orange liqueur and citrus is a good-time in a glass. Perfect for a party

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Cocktail with orange peel garnish in glass

Aperol & limoncello cocktail

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Mix vodka, limoncello, Aperol and orange juice for this punchy citrus party drink - make with Campari if you prefer

5 mins
Easy
Clementine martini

Clementine martini

4 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

This sparkling, citrus cocktail is one to serve at a celebration. Blend clementine juice with vodka, orange liqueur and fizz

10 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Blue cocktail with cherries

Blue lagoon

3 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Try our refreshing take on the classic blue lagoon with lemonade and fresh citrus juice. This boozy retro classic cocktail is perfect for parties

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Bees knees cocktail

Bee’s knees cocktail

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy a bright, zingy 'bees knees' cocktail, with honey, dry gin and lemon juice. It's great drink for showcasing a flavourful honey. Garnish with lemon zest

10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Two cocktail glasses serving green juice pisco sour

Green juice pisco sour

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Make a vibrant aperitif with our green juice pisco sour made with pisco, spinach and apple and lime juices. Garnish with a few coriander sprigs and edible flowers

10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Lemon drop cocktail

Lemon drop

3 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Mix vodka, lemon juice and triple sec, shaken with ice to make this refreshing lemon drop cocktail. Dip the rim of the glass in sugar to impress party guests

10 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
A white rabbit cocktail served in a martini glass

White rabbit cocktail

4 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy a springtime twist on a brandy alexander with a white rabbit cocktail. It's a blend of amaretto, cream, lemon curd and vanilla, finished with flowers

5 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Sgroppino served in a champagne flute

Sgroppino

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Blend lemon sorbet with vodka and champagne to make sgroppino, an Italian cocktail. It's a wonderfully refreshing palate cleanser at the end of a dinner party

5 mins
Easy
Dizzy mezcal cocktail on bar with cucumber garnish

Dizzy mezcal

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Pairing fresh cucumber and lemon with a smoky mezcal and herbal anise creates the perfect balance for this deliciously complex cocktail

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Jacko’s Chocolate orange

Chocolate orange cocktail

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Impress your Christmas party guests with this festive cocktail - with vodka, orange syrup, crème de cacao and grated chocolate

25 mins
Easy
Hurricane cocktail in a glass with an orange slice and cherry

Hurricane cocktail

9 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Our tropical, rum-based hurricane cocktail is easy to make and sure to get your party started. Garnish with orange and cocktail cherries for a kitsch touch

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Tequila sunrise served with an umbrella

Tequila sunrise

6 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

Master the art of a classic tequila sunrise, with grenadine, tequila, triple sec, orange juice – and of course a cocktail cherry and umbrella as garnish

5 mins
Easy
Winter whiskey sour

Winter whiskey sour

2 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

This classic bourbon cocktail takes a festive turn with a splash of orange juice and edible gold glitter - perfect for Christmas parties

10 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
