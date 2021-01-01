Citrus cocktail recipes

Lipsmackingly sweet and sour, the Cosmopolitan cocktail of vodka, cranberry, orange liqueur and citrus is a good-time in a glass. Perfect for a party
Mix vodka, limoncello, Aperol and orange juice for this punchy citrus party drink - make with Campari if you prefer
This sparkling, citrus cocktail is one to serve at a celebration. Blend clementine juice with vodka, orange liqueur and fizz
Try our refreshing take on the classic blue lagoon with lemonade and fresh citrus juice. This boozy retro classic cocktail is perfect for parties
Enjoy a bright, zingy 'bees knees' cocktail, with honey, dry gin and lemon juice. It's great drink for showcasing a flavourful honey. Garnish with lemon zest
Make a vibrant aperitif with our green juice pisco sour made with pisco, spinach and apple and lime juices. Garnish with a few coriander sprigs and edible flowers
Mix vodka, lemon juice and triple sec, shaken with ice to make this refreshing lemon drop cocktail. Dip the rim of the glass in sugar to impress party guests
Enjoy a springtime twist on a brandy alexander with a white rabbit cocktail. It's a blend of amaretto, cream, lemon curd and vanilla, finished with flowers
Blend lemon sorbet with vodka and champagne to make sgroppino, an Italian cocktail. It's a wonderfully refreshing palate cleanser at the end of a dinner party
Pairing fresh cucumber and lemon with a smoky mezcal and herbal anise creates the perfect balance for this deliciously complex cocktail
Impress your Christmas party guests with this festive cocktail - with vodka, orange syrup, crème de cacao and grated chocolate
Our tropical, rum-based hurricane cocktail is easy to make and sure to get your party started. Garnish with orange and cocktail cherries for a kitsch touch
Master the art of a classic tequila sunrise, with grenadine, tequila, triple sec, orange juice – and of course a cocktail cherry and umbrella as garnish
This classic bourbon cocktail takes a festive turn with a splash of orange juice and edible gold glitter - perfect for Christmas parties