Bee's knees cocktail
Ingredients
Method
Put the honey in a small jug or cup and add 1 tsp freshly boiled water. Stir well until smooth and the honey is nicely thinned down.
Pour the honey mixture into a cocktail shaker along with the gin, lemon juice and a large handful of ice. Shake until the outside of the shaker feels very cold.
Double strain into a cocktail glass or a coupe and garnish with a curled strip of lemon zest – you can do this by wrapping it tightly around a spoon handle.
