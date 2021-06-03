The BBC Good Food logo
Bee's knees cocktail

Enjoy a bright, zingy 'bees knees' cocktail, with honey, dry gin and lemon juice. It's great drink for showcasing a flavourful honey. Garnish with lemon zest

Nutrition: Per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal166
fat0g
saturates0g
carbs12g
sugars12g
fibre0g
protein0.1g
salt0.01g
Ingredients

  • 2 tsp honey
  • 50ml dry gin
  • 25ml lemon juice
  • ice
  • lemon zest strip, to serve

Method

  • STEP 1

    Put the honey in a small jug or cup and add 1 tsp freshly boiled water. Stir well until smooth and the honey is nicely thinned down.

  • STEP 2

    Pour the honey mixture into a cocktail shaker along with the gin, lemon juice and a large handful of ice. Shake until the outside of the shaker feels very cold.

  • STEP 3

    Double strain into a cocktail glass or a coupe and garnish with a curled strip of lemon zest – you can do this by wrapping it tightly around a spoon handle.

