Autumn drinks recipes

Warm your hands around a mug of this hot apple drink, spiced with cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg - add a splash of rum for the adults
Hosting a party? Try this slow-cooker hot chocolate for an easy way to serve a crowd. You could also add your favourite liqueur to each mug
Make this sloe gin in advance and leave to mature for a richly rounded, fruity flavour. It makes for a perfect homemade gift
Get cosy with a pumpkin spice latte, perfect for cold autumn and winter nights. With ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and pumpkin flavours, it's a real treat
Celebrate Halloween with our special pear, pumpkin and ginger mocktail. Perfect for parties, be sure to pipe frightening faces onto your serving glasses!
Add a cinnamon stick to an assam leaf tea to make this warming cinnamon-spiced brew that's great on cold days. Sweeten with a dollop of honey to taste
Make a soft, mellow and fruity blackberry gin fizz cocktail. You could also use sloe gin or blackcurrant vodka, if you like. Garnish with thyme or blackberry
Add this versatile pumpkin spice syrup, made with cinnamon, cloves and ginger, to lattes and milkshakes. You can also drizzle it over bakes and desserts
A non-alcoholic alternative to mulled wine, ideal for entertaining kids and drivers
Make a bottle of homemade plum brandy. It's a great way to use up a glut of plums, plus it'll keep for two months and will make a welcome gift for brandy lovers
Have a glut of blackcurrants? Make some homemade blackcurrant gin. Drink on its own, add a dash to champagne, or use in place of cassis in cocktails
Don't go to the coffee shop for a chai latte – instead, make one. Use storecupboard spices like cinnamon and cardamom to recreate this Indian-inspired tea
Tantalise your guests' tastebuds with this delicious toffee apple sour. It's a perfect cocktail for a grown-up Halloween party or a Bonfire Night treat
Hot pear cider, apple and cranberry juice plus sloe gin with cinnamon - you can't get a better winter cocktail than this
Bottle up a taste of autumn with our homemade damson gin. The flavour matures and improves over time. The recipe can also be used to make damson vodka
It's easy to make your own mulled cider. As well as fruit and spices, we've added extra apple brandy to our version of this delicious winter warmer
Make the most of autumnal fruit with our simple homemade damson vodka recipe. This autumnal drink is delicious neat or served in seasonal cocktails
Mulled mead or cider with a splash of brandy is a real festive treat, a warming alternative to mulled wine with cinnamon, ginger and citrus notes
This alcoholic blend is made with dulce de leche - a thick caramel. Add salt to your liking then serve up a mug of pure boozy bliss
Add a twist to rooibos tea with the addition of fresh pear and a fragrant cinnamon stick. Garnish with extra pear slices to impress guests at an afternoon tea
Turn a bounty of seasonal fruit into a fabulous infusion. Our easy homemade sloe vodka makes a delicious gift and is great for using in cocktails.
A real treat for chocolate lovers - use 70% cocoa solids or milk chocolate depending on how chocolately you and the kids like it
Impress party guests with homemade toffee vodka cocktails. They're easy to make and are a great birthday or Christmas gift for cocktail lovers
This autumnal hedgerow cocktail has a blend of botanical notes from the gin, infused with a juniper syrup, which makes for a sweet-sharp tipple