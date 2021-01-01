The BBC Good Food logo
Mugs of apple punch topped with dried apple slices

Autumn drinks recipes

30 Items

Celebrate autumn with our selection of warming drinks and seasonal cocktails. Sip on everything from hot chocolate and mulled apple juice, to sloe gin and fruity punch.

Hot apple pie punch

Hot apple pie punch

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Warm your hands around a mug of this hot apple drink, spiced with cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg - add a splash of rum for the adults

10 mins
Easy
Slow cooker hot chocolate served with marshmallows and chocolate flakes on top

Slow-cooker hot chocolate

13 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

Hosting a party? Try this slow-cooker hot chocolate for an easy way to serve a crowd. You could also add your favourite liqueur to each mug

3 hrs and 25 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Sloe gin

Sloe gin

14 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Make this sloe gin in advance and leave to mature for a richly rounded, fruity flavour. It makes for a perfect homemade gift

30 mins
Easy
Two pumpkin spice lattes

Pumpkin spice latte

4 ratings 3.8 out of 5 star rating

Get cosy with a pumpkin spice latte, perfect for cold autumn and winter nights. With ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and pumpkin flavours, it's a real treat

10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Pear, pumpkin and ginger juice in two serving glasses

Pear, pumpkin & ginger juice mocktail

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Celebrate Halloween with our special pear, pumpkin and ginger mocktail. Perfect for parties, be sure to pipe frightening faces onto your serving glasses!

10 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Cinnamon tea served in a teacup

Cinnamon tea

3 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Add a cinnamon stick to an assam leaf tea to make this warming cinnamon-spiced brew that's great on cold days. Sweeten with a dollop of honey to taste

10 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Blackberry gin fizz

Blackberry gin fizz

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Make a soft, mellow and fruity blackberry gin fizz cocktail. You could also use sloe gin or blackcurrant vodka, if you like. Garnish with thyme or blackberry

5 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Pumpkin spice syrup served in a bottle

Pumpkin spice syrup

2 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Add this versatile pumpkin spice syrup, made with cinnamon, cloves and ginger, to lattes and milkshakes. You can also drizzle it over bakes and desserts

15 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Mulled apple juice

Mulled apple juice

25 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

A non-alcoholic alternative to mulled wine, ideal for entertaining kids and drivers

15 mins
Easy
Plum brandy in glasses and a bottle

Plum brandy

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Make a bottle of homemade plum brandy. It's a great way to use up a glut of plums, plus it'll keep for two months and will make a welcome gift for brandy lovers

15 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
A bottle of blackcurrant gin with a glass alongside

Blackcurrant gin

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Have a glut of blackcurrants? Make some homemade blackcurrant gin. Drink on its own, add a dash to champagne, or use in place of cassis in cocktails

20 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Chai latte in a glass with spices in a saucer

Chai latte

4 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

Don't go to the coffee shop for a chai latte – instead, make one. Use storecupboard spices like cinnamon and cardamom to recreate this Indian-inspired tea

11 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Toffee apple sour cocktail

Toffee apple sour cocktail

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Tantalise your guests' tastebuds with this delicious toffee apple sour. It's a perfect cocktail for a grown-up Halloween party or a Bonfire Night treat

5 mins
Easy
Mulled pear & cranberry punch

Mulled pear & cranberry punch

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Hot pear cider, apple and cranberry juice plus sloe gin with cinnamon - you can't get a better winter cocktail than this

10 mins
Easy
Damson gin in glasses and decanter with label

Damson gin

11 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Bottle up a taste of autumn with our homemade damson gin. The flavour matures and improves over time. The recipe can also be used to make damson vodka

30 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Mulled cider

Mulled cider

4 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

It's easy to make your own mulled cider. As well as fruit and spices, we've added extra apple brandy to our version of this delicious winter warmer

45 mins
Easy
Damson vodka in glasses

Damson vodka

2 ratings 3.0 out of 5 star rating

Make the most of autumnal fruit with our simple homemade damson vodka recipe. This autumnal drink is delicious neat or served in seasonal cocktails

30 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Mulled mead

Mulled mead

1 rating 1.0 out of 5 star rating

Mulled mead or cider with a splash of brandy is a real festive treat, a warming alternative to mulled wine with cinnamon, ginger and citrus notes

15 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Salted caramel rum hot chocolate

Salted caramel rum hot chocolate

7 ratings 3.9 out of 5 star rating

This alcoholic blend is made with dulce de leche - a thick caramel. Add salt to your liking then serve up a mug of pure boozy bliss

15 mins
Easy
Rooibos & pear tea served in a teacup

Rooibos & pear tea

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Add a twist to rooibos tea with the addition of fresh pear and a fragrant cinnamon stick. Garnish with extra pear slices to impress guests at an afternoon tea

11 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Sloe vodka in glass and decanter

Sloe vodka

6 ratings 3.0 out of 5 star rating

Turn a bounty of seasonal fruit into a fabulous infusion. Our easy homemade sloe vodka makes a delicious gift and is great for using in cocktails.

30 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Deluxe hot chocolate with marshmallows

Deluxe hot chocolate with marshmallows

26 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

A real treat for chocolate lovers - use 70% cocoa solids or milk chocolate depending on how chocolately you and the kids like it

10 mins
Easy
Toffee vodka served in martini glasses

Toffee vodka

2 ratings 3.0 out of 5 star rating

Impress party guests with homemade toffee vodka cocktails. They're easy to make and are a great birthday or Christmas gift for cocktail lovers

10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Sloe gin cocktail 2016

Sloe gin cocktail

3 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

This autumnal hedgerow cocktail has a blend of botanical notes from the gin, infused with a juniper syrup, which makes for a sweet-sharp tipple

15 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
