Plum brandy
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- plus 3 weeks infusing
- Easy
- Makes approx. 1 x 750ml bottle
Ingredients
- 350g plums, halved and destoned
- 175g white caster sugar
- 700ml brandy
- ½ cinnamon stick
- 1 star anise
Method
- STEP 1
Make sure the plum halves are clean and dry, then put them in a large sterilised glass jar. Add the sugar, brandy, cinnamon stick and star anise. Seal and gently rotate the jar to help dissolve the sugar.
- STEP 2
Continue to gently shake or rotate the jar (trying not to bash the fruit too much) every day for a week.
- STEP 3
Once the sugar has dissolved, leave it in a cool dark cupboard for another 2 weeks to infuse.
- STEP 4
Strain the mixture through a sieve lined with muslin, kitchen paper or coffee filter paper. Discard the plums, any fruit pulp and the spices, and pour the strained brandy into a bottle. Will keep for two months.
