Plum brandy in glasses and a bottle

Plum brandy

By
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • plus 3 weeks infusing
  • Easy
  • Makes approx. 1 x 750ml bottle

Make a bottle of homemade plum brandy. It's a great way to use up a glut of plums, plus it'll keep for two months and will make a welcome gift for brandy lovers

  • Dairy-free
  • Egg-free
  • Gluten-free
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian
Nutrition: Per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal65
fat0g
saturates0g
carbs5g
sugars5g
fibre0g
protein0g
salt0g
Ingredients

Method

  • STEP 1

    Make sure the plum halves are clean and dry, then put them in a large sterilised glass jar. Add the sugar, brandy, cinnamon stick and star anise. Seal and gently rotate the jar to help dissolve the sugar.

  • STEP 2

    Continue to gently shake or rotate the jar (trying not to bash the fruit too much) every day for a week.

  • STEP 3

    Once the sugar has dissolved, leave it in a cool dark cupboard for another 2 weeks to infuse.

  • STEP 4

    Strain the mixture through a sieve lined with muslin, kitchen paper or coffee filter paper. Discard the plums, any fruit pulp and the spices, and pour the strained brandy into a bottle. Will keep for two months.

