Blackberry gin

By
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • plus a week infusing
  • Easy
  • Makes approx. 750ml

Bottle up the taste of a late summer hedgerow with this vibrant bramble liqueur with gin and blackberries. Perfect for cocktails, try it in a bramble

  • Dairy-free
  • Egg-free
  • Gluten-free
  • Vegan
Nutrition: Serving per 25ml
NutrientUnit
kcal64
fat0g
saturates0g
carbs4g
sugars4g
fibre0g
protein0g
salt0.01g
Ingredients

Method

  • STEP 1

    Tip the blackberries and sugar into a 1.5-litre sterilised jar. Pour over the gin, seal the jar and swirl around to dissolve the sugar. Store in a cool, dark place and turn the jar once a day for the first week.

  • STEP 2

    After two-three weeks, strain the gin through a sieve. Pour the gin into bottles, and label. The gin will keep its colour for a few months and will be drinkable for up to a year. Use the infused blackberries in a cocktail like a bramble, or in a trifle.

