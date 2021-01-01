The BBC Good Food logo
  1. Home
  2. Recipes
  3. Collection
  4. Tropical cocktail recipes
Tequila pina del oro served in a glass

Tropical cocktail recipes

13 Items

Bring fruity flavours to your next summer party with our tropical cocktail recipes. Try rum punch, a round of pineapple mojitos or a coconut cooler

Piña colada

Piña colada

23 ratings 3.6 out of 5 star rating

A tropical blend of rich coconut cream, white rum and tangy pineapple – serve with an umbrella for kitsch appeal

5 mins
Easy
Tropical coconut rum punch

Tropical coconut rum punch

5 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Keep your party guests content with this creamy, fruity drink with Malibu, coconut milk, pineapple and mango juice

5 mins
Easy
Advertisement
Hurricane cocktail in a glass with an orange slice and cherry

Hurricane cocktail

9 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Our tropical, rum-based hurricane cocktail is easy to make and sure to get your party started. Garnish with orange and cocktail cherries for a kitsch touch

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Coconut & pineapple cooler served in jars

Coconut & pineapple cooler

3 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy this crowd-pleasing tropical cocktail with coconut rum, gin and pineapple juice. It will sit happily in an ice bucket for several hours, ideal for summer barbecues 

15 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Mango and pineapple cocktail with mint on tray with lime wedges

Mango & pineapple mojito

1 rating 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Give your favourite classic cocktail a tropical twist with our mango and pineapple mojito. This vibrant, fruity drink is perfect for summer party season

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Kanpai colada cocktail in glass with garnish and straw

Kanpai colada

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

This take on a traditional piña colada has a splash of sake and sweet mango cordial. It's an ideal summer sipping cocktail

15 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Zombie cocktail garnished with mint and cherries

Zombie cocktail

4 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Blend white and dark rum with lime juice, pineapple juice and a splash of grenadine to make this ghoulish Halloween cocktail. Garnish with cherries and mint

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Martini in glass with pineapple

French martini

5 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Mix up this flamboyant martini with Chambord liqueur. You can also customise the cocktail by using vanilla vodka, or by adding a splash of champagne or prosecco

5 hrs
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Tequila pina del oro served in a glass

Tequila pina del oro

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Tequila and pineapple juice combine to make this fruity cocktail made with a fabulous sage syrup. Garnish with a sage leaf to serve to guests

15 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Diablo rojo cocktail served in a glass

Tequila diablo rojo

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Mix tequila, ginger beer and lime juice and finish with with crème de cassis and pomegranate seeds for a luscious cocktail that really packs a punch

10 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Coco fizz

Coco fizz

3 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Spruce up the classic coconut and rum combination with a dash of Prosecco and a squeeze of lime for a festive cocktail you can shake up in seconds

5 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Rum punch

Rum punch

5 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Shivi Ramoutar's recipe for this classic Caribbean cocktail combines sweet and sour flavours for a fruity weekend tipple

5 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Mango bellini served in a champagne flute

Mango bellini

1 rating 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Blend fresh fruit with champagne to make this fabulous mango bellini. It's great as a summer cocktail or a dinner party aperitif, or alongside a weekend brunch

10 mins
Easy
See more Tropical cocktail recipes
Advertisement
GF_1000X666_JUNE21

Subscription offer: Try 5 issues for £5!

Subscribe today