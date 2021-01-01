Tropical cocktail recipes

A tropical blend of rich coconut cream, white rum and tangy pineapple – serve with an umbrella for kitsch appeal
Keep your party guests content with this creamy, fruity drink with Malibu, coconut milk, pineapple and mango juice
Our tropical, rum-based hurricane cocktail is easy to make and sure to get your party started. Garnish with orange and cocktail cherries for a kitsch touch
Enjoy this crowd-pleasing tropical cocktail with coconut rum, gin and pineapple juice. It will sit happily in an ice bucket for several hours, ideal for summer barbecues
Give your favourite classic cocktail a tropical twist with our mango and pineapple mojito. This vibrant, fruity drink is perfect for summer party season
This take on a traditional piña colada has a splash of sake and sweet mango cordial. It's an ideal summer sipping cocktail
Blend white and dark rum with lime juice, pineapple juice and a splash of grenadine to make this ghoulish Halloween cocktail. Garnish with cherries and mint
Mix up this flamboyant martini with Chambord liqueur. You can also customise the cocktail by using vanilla vodka, or by adding a splash of champagne or prosecco
Tequila and pineapple juice combine to make this fruity cocktail made with a fabulous sage syrup. Garnish with a sage leaf to serve to guests
Mix tequila, ginger beer and lime juice and finish with with crème de cassis and pomegranate seeds for a luscious cocktail that really packs a punch
Spruce up the classic coconut and rum combination with a dash of Prosecco and a squeeze of lime for a festive cocktail you can shake up in seconds
Shivi Ramoutar's recipe for this classic Caribbean cocktail combines sweet and sour flavours for a fruity weekend tipple
Blend fresh fruit with champagne to make this fabulous mango bellini. It's great as a summer cocktail or a dinner party aperitif, or alongside a weekend brunch