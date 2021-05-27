Kanpai colada
- plus 24 hrs macerating
Ingredients
- 30ml yuzu sake
- 70ml pineapple juice, plus pineapple leaves to garnish (optional)
- 15ml coconut liqueur (we used Kalani)
- 15ml lime juice, plus a lime wedge to garnish (optional)
- 15ml mango cordial (see below)
- ice
For the mango cordial
- 200 sugar
- 200g chopped mango (prepared weight)
- 50ml lemon juice
Method
First, make the mango cordial. Tip the sugar into an airtight container, add the mango and leave at room temperature for 24 hrs. After 24 hours, add 100ml water and stir. Strain the liquid into a jug through a fine mesh sieve, discarding the mango. Stir in the lemon juice. Will keep in a sealed container in the fridge for up to a week.
Put a hurricane glass into the fridge to chill. Pour the sake, pineapple juice, coconut liqueur, lime juice and 15ml of the mango cordial into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously for approximately 10 seconds. Once the glass is cold, strain in the cocktail and garnish with pineapple leaves or a lime wedge, if you like.
