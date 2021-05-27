STEP 1

First, make the mango cordial. Tip the sugar into an airtight container, add the mango and leave at room temperature for 24 hrs. After 24 hours, add 100ml water and stir. Strain the liquid into a jug through a fine mesh sieve, discarding the mango. Stir in the lemon juice. Will keep in a sealed container in the fridge for up to a week.