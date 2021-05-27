The BBC Good Food logo
Kanpai colada cocktail in glass with garnish and straw

Kanpai colada

  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • plus 24 hrs macerating
  • Easy
  • Serves 1

This take on a traditional piña colada has a splash of sake and sweet mango cordial. It's an ideal summer sipping cocktail

  • Gluten-free
  • Vegan
Nutrition: per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal147
fat0.1g
saturates0g
carbs19g
sugars18g
fibre0.1g
protein0.5g
salt0.02g
Ingredients

  • 30ml yuzu sake
  • 70ml pineapple juice, plus pineapple leaves to garnish (optional)
  • 15ml coconut liqueur (we used Kalani)
  • 15ml lime juice, plus a lime wedge to garnish (optional)
  • 15ml mango cordial (see below)
  • ice

For the mango cordial

  • 200 sugar
  • 200g chopped mango (prepared weight)
  • 50ml lemon juice

Method

  • STEP 1

    First, make the mango cordial. Tip the sugar into an airtight container, add the mango and leave at room temperature for 24 hrs. After 24 hours, add 100ml water and stir. Strain the liquid into a jug through a fine mesh sieve, discarding the mango. Stir in the lemon juice. Will keep in a sealed container in the fridge for up to a week.

  • STEP 2

    Put a hurricane glass into the fridge to chill. Pour the sake, pineapple juice, coconut liqueur, lime juice and 15ml of the mango cordial into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously for approximately 10 seconds. Once the glass is cold, strain in the cocktail and garnish with pineapple leaves or a lime wedge, if you like.

