Soul reviver cocktail
- Preparation and cooking time
- Cook:
- plus chilling
- Easy
- Serves 1
Ingredients
- 20ml plum sake
- 20ml dry vermouth
- 20ml triple sec
- 20ml lemon juice
- 2 dashes of absinthe
- ice
- 1 star anise, to garnish
Method
- STEP 1
Put a coupe or martini glass into the fridge to chill. Pour the sake, vermouth, triple sec and lemon juice into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Splash in two dashes of absinthe, then shake vigorously for approximately 10 seconds.
- STEP 2
Strain the cocktail through a fine mesh strainer into the chilled coupe or martini glass. Garnish with a star anise.
