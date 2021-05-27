The BBC Good Food logo
Cocktail with star anise garnish

Soul reviver cocktail

  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Cook:
    • plus chilling
  • Easy
  • Serves 1

This sophisticated sipping cocktail is made with fragrant plum sake, lemon juice and dry vermouth for a lip-smackingly good weekend tipple

  • Gluten-free
  • Vegan
Nutrition: per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal113
fat0g
saturates0g
carbs7g
sugars6g
fibre0g
protein0.2g
salt0.01g
Ingredients

  • 20ml plum sake
  • 20ml dry vermouth
  • 20ml triple sec
  • 20ml lemon juice
  • 2 dashes of absinthe
  • ice
  • 1 star anise, to garnish

Method

  • STEP 1

    Put a coupe or martini glass into the fridge to chill. Pour the sake, vermouth, triple sec and lemon juice into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Splash in two dashes of absinthe, then shake vigorously for approximately 10 seconds.

  • STEP 2

    Strain the cocktail through a fine mesh strainer into the chilled coupe or martini glass. Garnish with a star anise.

Goes well with

