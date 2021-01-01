The BBC Good Food logo
Sangria in a jug and two glasses

Eurovision cocktail recipes

20 Items

Get into the international party spirit with our selection of Eurovision-ready cocktail recipes and thirst-quenching punches for a crowd

Apfelstrudel sidecar

Spiced apple strudel & brandy cocktail

4 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

The classic Sixties sidecar cocktail is given a Viennese twist with flavours of apple strudel - a tasty tipple for the Eurovision Song Contest

25 mins
Easy
Winner's bouquet

Prosecco & elderflower cocktail

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

This floral Prosecco and vodka cocktail, with edible flower ice cubes, is the perfect end to a Eurovision Song Contest party

25 mins
Easy
Cocktail in glass with orange

Aperol spritz

11 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Get a taste of summer with our take on this classic Italian cocktail of Aperol, prosecco and soda. Try our proportions or adjust the ratio to taste

5 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Hibiscus & prosecco cocktail in a champagne flute

Hibiscus & prosecco cocktail

1 rating 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Hibiscus flowers in syrup add a final flourish to this pink prosecco and vodka cocktail - ideal to sip at a Eurovision party

15 mins
Easy
Sangria in a jug and two glasses

Easy sangria

6 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Embrace balmy summer days with a jug of sangria. With red wine, Spanish brandy, sparkling water, cinnamon and chopped fruit, it's a lovely sharing cocktail

10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Irish whiskey old fashioned served in a tumbler glass

Irish whiskey old fashioned

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Add a twist to an old fashioned and use elderflower cordial in place of the usual orange. It’s a sophisticated cocktail to add to a dinner party

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Classic negroni served in a tumbler glass

Classic negroni

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

To make the perfect classic negroni cocktail all you need is balance: use equal parts gin, vermouth and Campari, and choose the best products you have in reach

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Mojito pitcher

Mojito pitcher

5 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Make a jug of refreshing mojitos to share, so you can spend more time with your guests. Try our three twists on this classic cocktail, too

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Summer punch 2016

Summer punch

4 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

A simple, refreshing drink that's perfect for a summery gathering. For an extra-special twist, swap the sparkling water for champagne

10 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Aviation cocktail in glass with berry and lemon zest garnish

Aviation

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Try our pretty-in-pink aviation cocktail for a fun, retro party drink. This easy gin-based drink is one to get the party started and is ready in just 5 minutes

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Purple rain cocktail in glass with straw and lime slices

Purple rain

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Throwing a party? Mix up a batch of our easy purple rain cocktail for a fun, retro drink option. Everyone will enjoy this colourful, creative serve

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Tequila paloma served in a glass

Paloma

3 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Tequila, pink grapefruit and lime juice give this cocktail a real kick. Garnish the rim of your glass with salt and a wedge of grapefruit for extra punch

10 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Woo woo cocktail

Woo woo

4 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Mix vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry juice and fresh lime to make this perfect party cocktail, garnished with a lime wedge (and maybe a tiny umbrella too)

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Porter & champagne served in a champagne glass

Porter & champagne

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Combine porter or light stout with champagne to make this unusual cocktail. Similar to a Black Velvet, it's rich and decadent – perfect to impress party guests

5 mins
Easy
Martini in glass with pineapple

French martini

5 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Mix up this flamboyant martini with Chambord liqueur. You can also customise the cocktail by using vanilla vodka, or by adding a splash of champagne or prosecco

5 hrs
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Cuba Libre served in a tall cocktail glass

Cuba Libre

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

A classic Cuban cocktail of rum, cola, lime and ice. Pour into a tall glass for the ultimate refreshing long cocktail

5 mins
Easy
Rum punch

Rum punch

5 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Shivi Ramoutar's recipe for this classic Caribbean cocktail combines sweet and sour flavours for a fruity weekend tipple

5 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Mango Pisco sour

Mango Pisco sour

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Sweet, sour and summery - this fruity Peruvian cocktail is made with fresh mango and root ginger

20 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
A glass serving a classic G&T

Classic G&T

2 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Want to know the secret to a great G&T? It's not just the gin but lots of ice which melts slower than a few cubes thrown in, to stop it diluting too quickly

5 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Bellini

Bellini

2 ratings 3.5 out of 5 star rating

A classy cocktail served in an elegant flute - this simple combination of peach purée and Prosecco makes a great start to any celebration

5 mins
Easy
See more Eurovision cocktail recipes
