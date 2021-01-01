Eurovision cocktail recipes

The classic Sixties sidecar cocktail is given a Viennese twist with flavours of apple strudel - a tasty tipple for the Eurovision Song Contest
This floral Prosecco and vodka cocktail, with edible flower ice cubes, is the perfect end to a Eurovision Song Contest party
Get a taste of summer with our take on this classic Italian cocktail of Aperol, prosecco and soda. Try our proportions or adjust the ratio to taste
Hibiscus flowers in syrup add a final flourish to this pink prosecco and vodka cocktail - ideal to sip at a Eurovision party
Embrace balmy summer days with a jug of sangria. With red wine, Spanish brandy, sparkling water, cinnamon and chopped fruit, it's a lovely sharing cocktail
Add a twist to an old fashioned and use elderflower cordial in place of the usual orange. It’s a sophisticated cocktail to add to a dinner party
To make the perfect classic negroni cocktail all you need is balance: use equal parts gin, vermouth and Campari, and choose the best products you have in reach
Make a jug of refreshing mojitos to share, so you can spend more time with your guests. Try our three twists on this classic cocktail, too
A simple, refreshing drink that's perfect for a summery gathering. For an extra-special twist, swap the sparkling water for champagne
Try our pretty-in-pink aviation cocktail for a fun, retro party drink. This easy gin-based drink is one to get the party started and is ready in just 5 minutes
Throwing a party? Mix up a batch of our easy purple rain cocktail for a fun, retro drink option. Everyone will enjoy this colourful, creative serve
Tequila, pink grapefruit and lime juice give this cocktail a real kick. Garnish the rim of your glass with salt and a wedge of grapefruit for extra punch
Mix vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry juice and fresh lime to make this perfect party cocktail, garnished with a lime wedge (and maybe a tiny umbrella too)
Combine porter or light stout with champagne to make this unusual cocktail. Similar to a Black Velvet, it's rich and decadent – perfect to impress party guests
Mix up this flamboyant martini with Chambord liqueur. You can also customise the cocktail by using vanilla vodka, or by adding a splash of champagne or prosecco
A classic Cuban cocktail of rum, cola, lime and ice. Pour into a tall glass for the ultimate refreshing long cocktail
Shivi Ramoutar's recipe for this classic Caribbean cocktail combines sweet and sour flavours for a fruity weekend tipple
Sweet, sour and summery - this fruity Peruvian cocktail is made with fresh mango and root ginger
Want to know the secret to a great G&T? It's not just the gin but lots of ice which melts slower than a few cubes thrown in, to stop it diluting too quickly
A classy cocktail served in an elegant flute - this simple combination of peach purée and Prosecco makes a great start to any celebration