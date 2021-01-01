The BBC Good Food logo
  4. Warm salad recipes
Bowl of roasted carrots, beans and grains salad

Warm salad recipes

36 Items

Tuck into a hearty, warming salad to brighten up a grey day. From warm chickpea and chorizo salads to barbecued steak, these satisfying dishes are perfect all year round.

Roasted new carrots, cauliflower, grains & carrot-top dressing served in bowls

Roasted new carrots, cauliflower, grains & carrot-top dressing

4 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Try this warm grains salad, featuring carrots, cauliflower and green beans. It uses the whole vegetables - stalks and all - which are just as delicious

1 hr and 20 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Warm chorizo & chickpea salad

Warm chorizo & chickpea salad

39 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Full of bold flavours like chorizo, dried tomatoes and red onion, this salad is bulked out with chickpeas to give 3 of your 5 a day

25 mins
Easy
Warm roasted squash and Puy lentil salad

Warm roasted squash and Puy lentil salad

28 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

This fresh and vibrant salad makes use of tinned lentils, a store cupboard staple. The result is filling, low-fat and contains all of your five-a-day

40 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Spiced whole cauliflower & warm chickpea salad

Spiced whole cauliflower & warm chickpea salad

13 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Roast a whole cauliflower to lock in flavour and make an impressive centrepiece - cut at the table or serve in wedges

1 hr and 40 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Steak, beetroot, horseradish & warm lentil salad served on a plate

Steak, beetroot, horseradish & warm lentil salad

3 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Get four of your 5-a-day in one meal from this steak, beetroot and lentil salad. As well as being super-nutritious, it only takes 20 minutes to make

20 mins
Easy
Healthy
Lamb with warm potato & olive salad

Lamb with warm potato & olive salad

4 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

This restaurant-standard dish is simple to make but worthy of any dinner party. Cooking the lamb this way stops it drying out and gives it a subtle flavour

55 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Warm beet, chorizo & pear salad

Warm beet, chorizo & pear salad

7 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Combine succulent pear, colourful beetroot, spicy chorizo and buttery manchego cheese in this vibrant winter salad that's ideal for sharing with friends

1 hr and 10 mins
Easy
Bacon & avocado warm pasta salad

Bacon & avocado warm pasta salad

10 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Stir crispy fried bacon and pesto into orzo pasta for a quick dinner or easy packed lunch

20 mins
Easy
Warm artichoke, blood orange & feta salad

Warm artichoke, blood orange & feta salad

5 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

This warm winter salad has it all: colour, flavour and texture. Sweet blood oranges, sharp feta and nutty Jerusalem artichokes combine to create a beautiful side or seasonal meze

1 hr and 5 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Warm salad of asparagus, bacon, duck egg & hazelnuts

Warm salad of asparagus, bacon, duck egg & hazelnuts

6 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

A smart and stylish springtime starter that is super healthy to boot

50 mins
Easy
Healthy
Grilled courgette & halloumi salad with caper & lemon dressing on an oval plate

Grilled courgette & halloumi salad with caper & lemon dressing

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Dress this courgette and halloumi salad while everything is still fairly warm, then the courgettes will soak up the flavours of the caper and lemon dressing

30 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Warm lemony courgette salad

Warm lemony courgette salad

12 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

A healthy, vibrant salad of shaved courgette, citrus and basil. Serve as a gluten-free starter or side dish

15 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Warm pearl barley & roasted carrot salad with dill vinaigrette

Warm pearl barley & roasted carrot salad with dill vinaigrette

9 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

This salad combines sweet carrots with the liquorice bite of a slightly acidic dressing and creamy blue cheese - a simple lunch or side dish

55 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Warm chicken salad

Warm chicken salad

12 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

This chicken salad recipe makes a lovely main meal for a hot day, or take some to work and be the envy of your colleagues

20 mins
Easy
Warm chicken salad with garlic mushrooms

Warm chicken salad with garlic mushrooms

3 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

A mouthwatering, warm winter salad made from just a handful of simple ingredients

1 hr and 20 mins
Easy
Warm chicken & ciabatta salad

Warm chicken & ciabatta salad

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Pan-fry chicken and ciabatta chunks, then toss with red cabbage, red onion and pomegranate seeds in this easy and attractive dish

35 mins
Easy
Warm Thai chicken & noodle salad

Warm Thai chicken & noodle salad

14 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

A low fat, oriental-inspired salad - ideal for when you're in a real rush

55 mins
Easy
Healthy
Warm halloumi, chickpea & lime salad

Warm halloumi, chickpea & lime salad

21 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Rustle up a quick salad for two with green beans, chickpeas and tomatoes, topped with decadent fried cheese

22 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Avocado, roasted broccoli & sesame rice salad served on a plate

Avocado, roasted broccoli & sesame rice salad

9 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Share this veggie avocado, broccoli and sesame rice salad with a friend or partner for an easy supper. Full of flavour, you'll also get 3 of your 5-a-day

35 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Warm sausage & broccoli pasta salad

Warm sausage & broccoli pasta salad

13 ratings 3.9 out of 5 star rating

A simple midweek supper of short pasta flavoured with chilli and garlic, served with pork chipolatas

35 mins
Easy
Warm kale salad with almonds & Serrano ham

Warm kale salad with almonds & Serrano ham

7 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

This modern take on coleslaw and cold cuts makes a delicious starter or light main, with shallots, celery, and a sweet and tangy dressing

35 mins
Easy
Warm chickpea, chorizo & pepper salad

Warm chickpea, chorizo & pepper salad

19 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

A rough-and-ready salad bursting with Mediterranean flavours - great as a starter or main

15 mins
Easy
Warm salad of red cabbage, black pudding & apple

Warm salad of red cabbage, black pudding & apple

6 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

A light lunch or chunky winter starter, all cooked in one pan. Try it with sausages instead of black pudding if you prefer

40 mins
Easy
Warm cauliflower salad

Warm cauliflower salad

43 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Cauliflower is often overlooked, but try it roasted in this winter salad for a plateful of crunchy goodness

50 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
