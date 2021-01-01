Warm salad recipes

Try this warm grains salad, featuring carrots, cauliflower and green beans. It uses the whole vegetables - stalks and all - which are just as delicious
Full of bold flavours like chorizo, dried tomatoes and red onion, this salad is bulked out with chickpeas to give 3 of your 5 a day
This fresh and vibrant salad makes use of tinned lentils, a store cupboard staple. The result is filling, low-fat and contains all of your five-a-day
Roast a whole cauliflower to lock in flavour and make an impressive centrepiece - cut at the table or serve in wedges
Get four of your 5-a-day in one meal from this steak, beetroot and lentil salad. As well as being super-nutritious, it only takes 20 minutes to make
This restaurant-standard dish is simple to make but worthy of any dinner party. Cooking the lamb this way stops it drying out and gives it a subtle flavour
Combine succulent pear, colourful beetroot, spicy chorizo and buttery manchego cheese in this vibrant winter salad that's ideal for sharing with friends
Stir crispy fried bacon and pesto into orzo pasta for a quick dinner or easy packed lunch
This warm winter salad has it all: colour, flavour and texture. Sweet blood oranges, sharp feta and nutty Jerusalem artichokes combine to create a beautiful side or seasonal meze
A smart and stylish springtime starter that is super healthy to boot
Dress this courgette and halloumi salad while everything is still fairly warm, then the courgettes will soak up the flavours of the caper and lemon dressing
A healthy, vibrant salad of shaved courgette, citrus and basil. Serve as a gluten-free starter or side dish
This salad combines sweet carrots with the liquorice bite of a slightly acidic dressing and creamy blue cheese - a simple lunch or side dish
This chicken salad recipe makes a lovely main meal for a hot day, or take some to work and be the envy of your colleagues
A mouthwatering, warm winter salad made from just a handful of simple ingredients
Pan-fry chicken and ciabatta chunks, then toss with red cabbage, red onion and pomegranate seeds in this easy and attractive dish
A low fat, oriental-inspired salad - ideal for when you're in a real rush
Rustle up a quick salad for two with green beans, chickpeas and tomatoes, topped with decadent fried cheese
Share this veggie avocado, broccoli and sesame rice salad with a friend or partner for an easy supper. Full of flavour, you'll also get 3 of your 5-a-day
A simple midweek supper of short pasta flavoured with chilli and garlic, served with pork chipolatas
This modern take on coleslaw and cold cuts makes a delicious starter or light main, with shallots, celery, and a sweet and tangy dressing
A rough-and-ready salad bursting with Mediterranean flavours - great as a starter or main
A light lunch or chunky winter starter, all cooked in one pan. Try it with sausages instead of black pudding if you prefer
Cauliflower is often overlooked, but try it roasted in this winter salad for a plateful of crunchy goodness