Create My Cookbook FAQ

Create and customise your own BBC Good Food cookbook.

Choose from over 30 chapters that feature our best ever recipes handpicked by the BBC Good Food team, with a personalised cover. Whether you’re looking for family favourites, something new to try, a book full of healthy inspiration or quick and easy classics, we’ve got you covered from just £20.

Order yours now or check out our frequently asked questions and answers below.

How many pages can I have?

Each of our books holds six chapters with eight recipes each. With the title page, dedication, table of contents, and publisher’s page, there are about 100 pages in each book.

How thick are the pages?

The pages of our book are printed on 170GSM silk paper. This paper has a special double-sided surface coating for bright colour and a silky finish.

Will there be more chapters to choose from in future?

We’d love to hear your suggestions if there’s a specific theme or chapter you’d like to request – we can pass this onto our team for consideration. Please email us at bbcgf.support@createmycookbook.com.

I don’t want to add a dedication, how do I remove this page?

If you do not wish to include a dedication, please leave that section blank. This will leave the entire dedication page out of your book.

How long does it take to make my book?

Books typically have a production time of about four to five business days before they’re dispatched for delivery.

How long does it take to get my book?

Books typically have a production time of about four to five business days before they're dispatched for delivery. We offer two shipping options: Royal Mail First Class Untracked and DPD Parcel Next Day. Whilst the Royal Mail First Class option aims for a one-day delivery time, DPD Parcel Next Day guarantees delivery the following day.

How can I change or cancel my order?

We start the creation of your book the day we receive your order, and once the book has gone to print, we’re unable to cancel it. However, if you can let us know immediately after placing the order that you’d like to change or cancel it by emailing our team at bbcgf.support@createmycookbook.com, if it hasn’t gone to production yet our team may be able to cancel it. You’ll then be able to place a new order.

Can I change my delivery address?

We’re able to change your delivery address up until your order has been dispatched for delivery. Please email our team at bbcgf.support@createmycookbook.com and they’ll be able to help.

Can I send the item to someone else?

It’s easy to send your book to someone else. At the checkout, please choose ‘ship to a different address’. You can then input the delivery details for the recipient.

Which countries do you ship to?

Our recipe books are available for delivery within the UK.

Which payment method do you accept?

We accept Visa, MasterCard, and American Express.

Can I track my order?

Once your order has been dispatched, you’ll receive an email notification. If you have selected the DPD Parcel Next Day, you will receive a tracking number that will allow you to track your order as it makes its way to you. If you have selected Royal Mail First Class Untracked, you will not receive a tracking number, but Royal Mail aims for a one-day delivery time, including Saturdays.

My order arrived damaged or doesn’t look how I expected to. What can I do?

Please contact us immediately at bbcgf.support@createmycookbook.com.

What is the difference in UK Royal Mail First Class Untracked and DPD Parcel Next Day?

We offer two shipping options, Royal Mail First Class Untracked and DPD Parcel Next Day. Whilst the Royal Mail First Class option aims for a one-day delivery time, DPD Parcel Next Day guarantees delivery the following day.