Three pieces of crispy cod & kiev butter on a serving plate

Crispy cod & kiev butter

  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • More effort
  • Serves 4

Enjoy crispy cod and kiev butter with our best ever oven chips and minted peas. All the prep can be done ahead, making it an ideal meal for relaxed Sundays

Nutrition: Per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal607
fat33g
saturates15g
carbs46g
sugars1g
fibre2g
protein32g
salt1.3g
Ingredients

For the kiev butter

Method

  • STEP 1

    To make the kiev butter, mix all the ingredients together in a bowl with a pinch of salt. Chill until needed. Will keep in the fridge for up to a day, or frozen for up to a month. 

  • STEP 2

    Tip the flour into a shallow bowl and season with salt, crack the eggs into a second bowl and tip the breadcrumbs into a third. Pat the fish fillets dry with kitchen paper, then, working with one fillet at a time, dip the fish in the flour, shaking off the excess, then the egg, followed by the breadcrumbs, turning to ensure it’s well-coated. If you like a thicker coating, dip the fillets in the egg and breadcrumbs again. At this stage, the fish can be covered and chilled for 2-3 hrs.

  • STEP 3

    Heat the oven to 220C/200C fan/gas 7. Heat most of the oil in a large ovenproof frying pan over a medium heat and fry the fish for about 5 mins until the coating is golden. Add the remaining oil to the pan if it’s dry, then flip the fish fillets, transfer the pan to the oven and roast for 10 mins until the fish is cooked through. Remove the pan from the oven and top each fillet with about 1 tsp of the kiev butter. Return to the oven for 5 mins more to melt the butter over the fish. Meanwhile, gently melt the rest of the kiev butter in a small pan over a low heat. Serve the fish with the buttery roasting juices spooned over alongside a small bowl of the melted kiev butter for dipping chips into.

RECIPE TIPS

WANT TO GET AHEAD?
Prepare the kiev butter up to a day ahead, or make a batch to keep in the freezer for up to a month. The fish can be breadcrumbed a few hours before cooking to help make things easier.

Goes well with

Recipe from Good Food magazine, June 2021

