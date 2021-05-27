STEP 1

Heat the oven to 220C/200C fan/gas 7. Peel the potatoes and chop into medium-sized chips. Rinse under cold running water, then tip into a large pan, cover with cold salted water, add the vinegar and bring to a simmer over a medium heat. Stir once, then continue to simmer for about 6-8 mins until the chips are just cooked through but not breaking apart. Drain well.