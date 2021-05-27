Smashed minted peas
Ingredients
- 25g butter
- 1 shallot, peeled and roughly chopped
- 200ml vegetable or chicken stock
- 400g frozen peas
- small handful of mint leaves, chopped
Method
Melt the butter in a small saucepan over a medium heat and sizzle the shallot for 5 mins until soft. Add the stock and peas, and bring to a simmer. Cook gently for 10 mins until the peas are soft.
Roughly mash the pea mixture with a potato masher, or, if you prefer a smoother texture, purée with a hand blender. (It’s best to leave some of the peas whole or roughly crushed for texture.) Season to taste and stir through the mint leaves just before serving.
