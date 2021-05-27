The BBC Good Food logo
Smashed minted peas in a bowl

Smashed minted peas

By
loading...
Magazine subscription – 5 issues for only £5
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Easy
  • Serves 4

Enjoy a fresher, seasonal version of mushy peas. If you prefer them very soft, you can purée them. They make an ideal side dish to homemade fish and chips

  • Vegetarian
Nutrition: Per serving
HighlightNutrientUnit
kcal134
fat6g
saturates3g
carbs11g
sugars6g
high infibre6g
protein7g
salt0.4g
Advertisement

Ingredients

Method

  • STEP 1

    Melt the butter in a small saucepan over a medium heat and sizzle the shallot for 5 mins until soft. Add the stock and peas, and bring to a simmer. Cook gently for 10 mins until the peas are soft.

  • STEP 2

    Roughly mash the pea mixture with a potato masher, or, if you prefer a smoother texture, purée with a hand blender. (It’s best to leave some of the peas whole or roughly crushed for texture.) Season to taste and stir through the mint leaves just before serving.

Goes well with

Recipe from Good Food magazine, June 2021

Comments, questions and tips

Rate this recipe

What is your star rating out of 5?

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Overall rating

Advertisement
Advertisement
Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set Frame Design

Exclusive offer from Good Food Deals: Get a Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set for just £13.99

Get offer
Advertisement

Sponsored content