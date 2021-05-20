Vegetarian kids’ recipes

Make pizza for the family with a homemade base and tomato sauce. The recipe is perfect to get kids involved in cooking. Top with mozzarella and fresh basil
Make our homemade flatbreads and serve alongside brunch-style eggs with cheese and tomatoes. This easy recipe is great for getting kids involved in the kitchen
Sneak vegetables into macaroni cheese, a popular family meal that becomes even more nourishing for kids with the addition of butternut squash, leeks and peas
This speedy tortilla supper counts as 3 of your 5 a day and needs just four ingredients. It doesn't get much easier than this veggie storecupboard meal
Make the most of Quorn mince for this easy veggie bolognese that's low in fat and calories. Cook a large batch ahead and freeze for easy family dinners
Stuff peppers with rice and black beans, then top with chilli cheese and fresh guacamole for an easy family meal. If the kids don't like spice, use a mild cheese instead
Swap in different veg to this family-friendly curry, or add a can of chickpeas to make it chunkier. Kids can take it to school in a wide-necked thermos
This vegetarian burger recipe can be frozen, letting you get ahead on busy days. It's craftily packed with spinach - one of the trickier veg to get into kids!
Get your kids helping out in the kitchen with this child-friendly vegan Thai green curry. With tofu and lots of veggies, it's full of flavour
Looking for a quick and easy veggie family meal? Try these meat-free fajitas, loaded with black beans, avocado and peppers, which take just 15 minutes to make
Forget takeaway pizzas, encourage kids to eat a rainbow every day with this colourful recipe full of fresh flavours – guaranteed to please even fussy eaters
Make this tasty vegetarian omelette roll for lunchboxes, or a quick and easy dinner for kids. It's guaranteed to satisfy fussy eaters
These vegetarian bean tacos, lightly spiced with cumin and smoked paprika, are topped with fresh guacamole and a pomegranate salsa.
These veggie halloumi burgers in brioche buns are perfect for the whole family. Serve as a quick and easy lunch - they're also great on camping holidays
Cater for the whole family with our Singapore noodles. They're healthy and vegan, making an ideal accompaniment to a Chinese meal or just on their own
With courgette, peppers and eggs, this vegetarian dish is a filling, healthy breakfast for all the family – kids will enjoy dipping toast into soft egg yolk
Have fun preparing these puff pastry pizzas with kids. Chop up any veg you have into small pieces and let everyone choose their own toppings
Make these mini egg muffins for an easy breakfast or lunch with the kids. Add chopped ham, bacon or smoked salmon, if you fancy
Kids will love this healthier take on pesto and pasta, with broccoli upping their veg intake. It takes just 20 minutes to make and is low in calories
An easy, vegetarian fritter you can have on the table in 25 minutes. Top with an egg with a runny yolk and a drizzle of our chilli dressing
Bashing tomatoes, chilli, sugar and shallots together in a pestle and mortar helps to bring out the flavours for a delicious no-cook pasta sauce. Make it more indulgent with creamy burrata cheese
Help younger children make these easy crumpet pizzas for lunch, or let older kids put them together themselves. Use whatever veg you have in the fridge for the toppings
This warming vegetarian chilli is a low-fat, healthy option that packs in the veggies and flavour. Serve with Tabasco sauce, soured cream or yogurt
Make these colourful rainbow wraps, with hummus, beetroot, carrot, feta and baby spinach for a quick and easy veggie lunch for the whole family