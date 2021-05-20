The BBC Good Food logo
  1. Home
  2. Recipes
  3. Collection
  4. Vegetarian kids’ recipes
Pizza with homemade tomato sauce

Vegetarian kids’ recipes

68 Recipes

Simple meat-free recipes kids will love to make and eat. Choose from family-friendly veggie curries, stir-fries, pizzas, pastas and plenty more.

Pizza with homemade sauce cut into slices

Pizza with homemade sauce

24 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Make pizza for the family with a homemade base and tomato sauce. The recipe is perfect to get kids involved in cooking. Top with mozzarella and fresh basil

50 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Flatbreads with brunch-style eggs served in a frying pan

Flatbreads with brunch-style eggs

5 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Make our homemade flatbreads and serve alongside brunch-style eggs with cheese and tomatoes. This easy recipe is great for getting kids involved in the kitchen

35 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Advertisement
A pan and serving dish both filled with 3-veg mac 'n' cheese

3-veg mac ‘n’ cheese

63 ratings 4.1 out of 5 star rating

Sneak vegetables into macaroni cheese, a popular family meal that becomes even more nourishing for kids with the addition of butternut squash, leeks and peas

50 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Muffin tin chilli pots

Muffin tin chilli pots

6 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

This speedy tortilla supper counts as 3 of your 5 a day and needs just four ingredients. It doesn't get much easier than this veggie storecupboard meal

20 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Vegetarian bolognese served on a plate

Vegetarian bolognese

45 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Make the most of Quorn mince for this easy veggie bolognese that's low in fat and calories. Cook a large batch ahead and freeze for easy family dinners

1 hr and 10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Mexican-style stuffed peppers served on a plate

Mexican-style stuffed peppers

16 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

Stuff peppers with rice and black beans, then top with chilli cheese and fresh guacamole for an easy family meal. If the kids don't like spice, use a mild cheese instead

50 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Creamy lentil & veggie curry in a pan and bowl

Creamy lentil & veggie curry

22 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

Swap in different veg to this family-friendly curry, or add a can of chickpeas to make it chunkier. Kids can take it to school in a wide-necked thermos

40 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Green burgers

Green burgers

34 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

This vegetarian burger recipe can be frozen, letting you get ahead on busy days. It's craftily packed with spinach - one of the trickier veg to get into kids!

50 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Vegan Thai green curry in a bowl

Vegan Thai green curry

14 ratings 3.8 out of 5 star rating

Get your kids helping out in the kitchen with this child-friendly vegan Thai green curry. With tofu and lots of veggies, it's full of flavour

30 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
A veggie fajita wrap being held in cupped hands

Vegetarian fajitas

67 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Looking for a quick and easy veggie family meal? Try these meat-free fajitas, loaded with black beans, avocado and peppers, which take just 15 minutes to make

15 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
A pizza sliced into 6 pieces alongside a pizza cutter

Rainbow pizzas

9 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Forget takeaway pizzas, encourage kids to eat a rainbow every day with this colourful recipe full of fresh flavours – guaranteed to please even fussy eaters

40 mins
Easy
Omelette in a bun served on a chopping board alongside fruit

Omelette in a bun

5 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Make this tasty vegetarian omelette roll for lunchboxes, or a quick and easy dinner for kids. It's guaranteed to satisfy fussy eaters

25 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Spicy black bean tacos

Spicy black bean tacos

49 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

These vegetarian bean tacos, lightly spiced with cumin and smoked paprika, are topped with fresh guacamole and a pomegranate salsa.

25 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Halloumi burgers served on a wooden serving board

Halloumi burgers

27 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

These veggie halloumi burgers in brioche buns are perfect for the whole family. Serve as a quick and easy lunch - they're also great on camping holidays

20 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Singapore noodles served in a wok

Easy Singapore noodles

59 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Cater for the whole family with our Singapore noodles. They're healthy and vegan, making an ideal accompaniment to a Chinese meal or just on their own

30 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
A frying pan with one-pan egg & veg brunch

One-pan egg & veg brunch

27 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

With courgette, peppers and eggs, this vegetarian dish is a filling, healthy breakfast for all the family – kids will enjoy dipping toast into soft egg yolk

30 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
One puff-pastry pizza

Puff pastry pizzas

7 ratings 3.7 out of 5 star rating

Have fun preparing these puff pastry pizzas with kids. Chop up any veg you have into small pieces and let everyone choose their own toppings

45 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
A group of easy egg muffins

Easy egg muffins

24 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Make these mini egg muffins for an easy breakfast or lunch with the kids. Add chopped ham, bacon or smoked salmon, if you fancy

40 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Broccoli pasta shells served in a bowl

Broccoli pasta shells

36 ratings 3.9 out of 5 star rating

Kids will love this healthier take on pesto and pasta, with broccoli upping their veg intake. It takes just 20 minutes to make and is low in calories

20 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Sweetcorn & courgette fritters

Sweetcorn & courgette fritters

99 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

An easy, vegetarian fritter you can have on the table in 25 minutes. Top with an egg with a runny yolk and a drizzle of our chilli dressing

25 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Spaghetti with fresh tomato sauce

Spaghetti with fresh tomato sauce

15 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

Bashing tomatoes, chilli, sugar and shallots together in a pestle and mortar helps to bring out the flavours for a delicious no-cook pasta sauce. Make it more indulgent with creamy burrata cheese

15 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Two crumpet pizzas on a yellow plate

Crumpet pizzas

3 ratings 3.0 out of 5 star rating

Help younger children make these easy crumpet pizzas for lunch, or let older kids put them together themselves. Use whatever veg you have in the fridge for the toppings

30 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Double bean & roasted pepper chilli

Double bean & roasted pepper chilli

210 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

This warming vegetarian chilli is a low-fat, healthy option that packs in the veggies and flavour. Serve with Tabasco sauce, soured cream or yogurt

1 hr and 45 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
An open hummus rainbow wrap

Hummus rainbow wraps

4 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Make these colourful rainbow wraps, with hummus, beetroot, carrot, feta and baby spinach for a quick and easy veggie lunch for the whole family

15 mins
Easy
Vegan
Advertisement
GF_1000X666_JUNE21

Subscription offer: Try 5 issues for £5!

Subscribe today