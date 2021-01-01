Top 10 kids’ summer baking recipes

Get the kids involved in the kitchen over the summer break as a fun way to stay busy on a rainy day. Little ones will love creating all their favourite bakes and trying new sweet treats. Check out our recipe ideas for flapjacks, cupcakes, muffins and more.

Make these easy raspberry honey flapjacks with the little ones with just five ingredients. They’re a great way to make the most of fresh raspberries over the summer.

Who doesn’t love a classic blueberry muffin for breakfast? These bite-sized treats are simple enough for kids to help put together and enjoy all summer long.

Use a splash of lemonade in our easiest-ever scones to ensure a perfect rise and touch a sweetness. This thrifty recipe is perfect for assembling a kids’ afternoon tea on a summer afternoon.

Add raspberry icing to this pistachio tea cake and you’ll not only get a lovely pop of colour, but fabulous flavour too. Kids will love decorating with sprinkles and edible flowers.

Everyone needs a go-to easy biscuit recipe to whip up on a summer afternoon. Kids will love these decadent double chocolate cookies – they can also add their favourite fruit or nuts.

These colourful pastries are a fun way to celebrate summer flavours. Use ready-made shortcrust pastry for an easy way to achieve the perfect finish.

Whip up a batch of gooey white chocolate blondies with the kids over the summer break. They make a great addition to an afternoon tea spread.

What could be easier than a simple traybake studded with white chocolate chips and covered in rich icing? It’s a great option for celebrating a birthday or any other special occasion.

Celebrate tropical flavours over the summer with a subtly sweet coconut cake. Little ones can bake this using a handful of storecupboard ingredients.

Kids can treat family and friends to these beautiful strawberry cupcakes. They’re made with fresh strawberry pieces in the sponge and a vibrant pink buttercream icing.

