Top 10 fun cocktail ideas

Looking to celebrate a special occasion or planning a get-together with some friends or family? Make a batch of our fun cocktails, from mojitos, to margaritas and more.

Advertisement

Discover more drink inspiration with our party cocktail recipes, including classic espresso martini and retro blue lagoon. Make a big batch of drinks with our jug cocktail recipes, from Pimm’s to sangria.

Finally, see our best home bar supplies for all the kit you’ll need to get the party started, from bar carts, to glasses and more.

Everyone loves a refreshing mojito on a warm afternoon, and you can make a big batch of these minty cocktails as this pitcher serves six. All you’ll need is soda water, white rum, lime, sugar and mint.

This is the ultimate party drink – a batch of woo woos is sure to go down a storm on a fun Friday night. This fruity drink combines vodka and peach schnapps with cranberry juice and lime. Serve over a big scoop of ice and a lime wedge.

Channel the tropical flavours of a holiday drink with these easy piña coladas. Simply combine pineapple juice, white rum and coconut cream, then serve over ice in a tall glass. For a frozen blended version, mix the ingredients and freeze in ice cube trays, then whiz the frozen cubes in a blender to a slushy consistency.

An absolute must on a weekend night out, these cosmos are just as easy to make at home. Shake vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice and lime together in a cocktail shaker until ice-cold and perfectly blended.

This fruity cocktail has become a staple when celebrating at the weekend. Scoop the seeds of a passion fruit into a cocktail shaker and shake with vanilla vodka, passoa, lime juice and sugar syrup. Strain the drink into chilled martini glasses before serving.

This refreshing frozen cocktail is perfect for summer entertaining. Choose your favourite watermelon liqueur or flavoured spirit, such as gin, then combine with white rum. Blend with ice, lime juice and fresh watermelon until smooth.

This combination of fruity flavours is like a tropical vacation in a glass. Combine vodka with peach schnapps, cranberry juice and orange juice to make this vibrant drink.

Nothing says summer quite like a classic frozen margarita. Blend tequila, triple sec, lime juice and sugar syrup with a large handful of ice. Try serving with sea salt or caster sugar around the rim.

Our tropical, rum-based hurricane cocktail is easy to make and sure to get your party started. Combine dark and white rums with passion fruit, citrus and a dash of grenadine.

What better way to kick off a gathering than with a fruity frozen cocktail? These watermelon prosecco slushies are refreshing, but still have a real kick.

Enjoyed these drinks? See more inspiration…

Best ever frozen cocktail ideas

Top 10 fruity gin cocktails

Advertisement

20 easy cocktails to make at home