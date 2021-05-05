Watermelon daiquiri
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Easy
- Serves 1
Ingredients
- ice
- 50ml white rum
- 25ml watermelon liqueur or watermelon-flavoured spirit, such as gin
- 10ml lime juice
- 100g watermelon (prepared weight), plus a wedge to garnish
Method
- STEP 1
Put a handful of ice in a blender suitable for crushing ice, along with the rum, watermelon liqueur, lime juice and watermelon flesh. Blitz until just smooth.
- STEP 2
Fill a hurricane or other tall glass with ice, pour over the daiquiri and garnish with a wedge of watermelon.
