Watermelon daiquiri served in a cocktail glass with a wedge of watermelon

Watermelon daiquiri

  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
  • Easy
  • Serves 1

Looking for a refreshing summer cocktail to entertain friends? Try a watermelon daiquiri with white rum, lime juice and watermelon liqueur

  • Dairy-free
  • Egg-free
  • Gluten-free
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian
Nutrition: Per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal228
fat0.3g
saturates0.1g
carbs13g
sugars13g
fibre0.1g
protein0.5g
salt0.01g
Ingredients

  • ice
  • 50ml white rum
  • 25ml watermelon liqueur or watermelon-flavoured spirit, such as gin
  • 10ml lime juice
  • 100g watermelon (prepared weight), plus a wedge to garnish

Method

  • STEP 1

    Put a handful of ice in a blender suitable for crushing ice, along with the rum, watermelon liqueur, lime juice and watermelon flesh. Blitz until just smooth.

  • STEP 2

    Fill a hurricane or other tall glass with ice, pour over the daiquiri and garnish with a wedge of watermelon.

