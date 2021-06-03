Raspberry & white chocolate scones
Ingredients
- 400g plain flour, plus extra for dusting
- ¼ tsp salt
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 3 tbsp caster sugar
- 95g cold butter, cubed
- 100g white chocolate chunks
- 185ml whole milk
- 100g frozen raspberries
Method
- STEP 1
Heat the oven to 220C/200C fan/gas 7. Mix the flour, salt, baking powder and sugar in a bowl, then rub the butter into the dry ingredients using your fingertips, until it looks like fine breadcrumbs. You can also gradually pulse it in a food processor until it resembles breadcrumbs. Gently fold in 75g of the white chocolate.
- STEP 2
Gradually stir the milk into the flour mixture, and use your hands to bring it together until you have a smooth dough. You may need to add an extra 15-20ml milk until you have a soft dough. Gently stir in the raspberries. Working quickly so the raspberries don’t completely melt, lightly dust a baking sheet lined with non-stick baking parchment and the top of the dough with flour. Gently roll out the dough to a 2cm-thick circle (ours was 22cm). Cut into 8-10 triangles, like a pizza, spreading them all out so they’re about 5cm apart but still in a circle.
- STEP 3
Bake for 18-20 mins until golden brown. Set aside to cool. Melt the remaining white chocolate either in a bowl over a pan of gently simmering water, or in 20-second bursts in the microwave. Drizzle the melted chocolate over the scones before serving.
