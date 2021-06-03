The BBC Good Food logo
Raspberry & white chocolate scones drizzled with white chocolate

Raspberry & white chocolate scones

By
loading...
Magazine subscription – 5 issues for only £5
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
    • plus chilling
  • Easy
  • Makes 8-10

Try our twist on traditional scones with white chocolate and raspberry. Drizzle with white chocolate and enjoy with a cuppa for a mid-morning treat

  • Vegetarian
Nutrition: Per serving (10)
NutrientUnit
kcal312
fat12g
saturates7g
carbs44g
sugars13g
fibre2g
protein6g
salt0.58g
Advertisement

Ingredients

Method

  • STEP 1

    Heat the oven to 220C/200C fan/gas 7. Mix the flour, salt, baking powder and sugar in a bowl, then rub the butter into the dry ingredients using your fingertips, until it looks like fine breadcrumbs. You can also gradually pulse it in a food processor until it resembles breadcrumbs. Gently fold in 75g of the white chocolate.

  • STEP 2

    Gradually stir the milk into the flour mixture, and use your hands to bring it together until you have a smooth dough. You may need to add an extra 15-20ml milk until you have a soft dough. Gently stir in the raspberries. Working quickly so the raspberries don’t completely melt, lightly dust a baking sheet lined with non-stick baking parchment and the top of the dough with flour. Gently roll out the dough to a 2cm-thick circle (ours was 22cm). Cut into 8-10 triangles, like a pizza, spreading them all out so they’re about 5cm apart but still in a circle.

  • STEP 3

    Bake for 18-20 mins until golden brown. Set aside to cool. Melt the remaining white chocolate either in a bowl over a pan of gently simmering water, or in 20-second bursts in the microwave. Drizzle the melted chocolate over the scones before serving.

Goes well with

Comments, questions and tips

Rate this recipe

What is your star rating out of 5?

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Overall rating

Advertisement
Advertisement
Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set Frame Design

Exclusive offer from Good Food Deals: Get a Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set for just £13.99

Get offer
Advertisement

Sponsored content