STEP 3

Tip the remaining raspberries into the base of the lined tin. Cover with a third of the cream mixture, spreading it out evenly. Tap the tin down on a surface so that the mixture covers the raspberries. Using a spoon, drizzle over half of the melted chocolate to cover the cream. Top with another third of the cream mixture and spread it out. Drizzle over the remaining chocolate and top with the remaining cream.