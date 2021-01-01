Ice cream cake recipes

This dessert is one seriously cool customer - layer vanilla sponge with mascarpone fruit ice cream and berries
Serve up the wow factor at the end of a summer menu with this ice cream cake. It features layers of mango and raspberry sorbet, sponge, cream and chocolate
Try this easy terrine for dessert, layered with ice cream, dark chocolate and marbled with a zingy raspberry purée. Prepare it ahead to wow your guests
This looks and tastes so good people will never believe it only takes 20 minutes to put together
Try this twist on a favourite childhood ice-cream dessert with coffee and chocolate layers. Made with just five ingredients, it's a great make-ahead pud
No one will guess that this easy, rich and creamy no-cook, make-ahead cheesecake uses only 4 ingredients - ideal for a dinner party
Treat your guests with this stunning summer dessert, perfect for al fresco dinner parties