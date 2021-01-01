The BBC Good Food logo
Serve up an impressive dessert with our ice cream cake recipes. Featuring classic flavours such as chocolate, vanilla, strawberry and more.

Peach & red berry ice cream cake

Peach & red berry ice cream cake

6 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

This dessert is one seriously cool customer - layer vanilla sponge with mascarpone fruit ice cream and berries

1 hr and 15 mins
Easy
A dessert plate serving Club Tropicana ice cream cake

Club Tropicana ice cream cake

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Serve up the wow factor at the end of a summer menu with this ice cream cake. It features layers of mango and raspberry sorbet, sponge, cream and chocolate

1 hr and 2 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Raspberry & dark chocolate cheat’s ice cream terrine with the first slice cut out

Raspberry & dark chocolate cheat’s ice cream terrine

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Try this easy terrine for dessert, layered with ice cream, dark chocolate and marbled with a zingy raspberry purée. Prepare it ahead to wow your guests

23 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Lemon meringue ice cream cake

Lemon meringue ice cream cake

51 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

This looks and tastes so good people will never believe it only takes 20 minutes to put together

4 hrs and 30 mins
Easy
Coffee ice cream terrine served on a board

Coffee ice cream terrine

2 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Try this twist on a favourite childhood ice-cream dessert with coffee and chocolate layers. Made with just five ingredients, it's a great make-ahead pud 

25 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Chocolate hazelnut ice cream cheesecake

Chocolate hazelnut ice cream cheesecake

34 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

No one will guess that this easy, rich and creamy no-cook, make-ahead cheesecake uses only 4 ingredients - ideal for a dinner party

15 mins
Easy
Tiramisu ice-cream cake

Tiramisu ice-cream cake

14 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Treat your guests with this stunning summer dessert, perfect for al fresco dinner parties

10 hrs
More effort
Raspberry meringue ice-cream cake

Raspberry meringue ice-cream cake

3 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

This fabulous no-cook dessert is perfect for summer entertaining

20 mins
More effort
