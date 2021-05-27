The BBC Good Food logo
One strawberry & elderflower cobbler

Strawberry & elderflower cobbler

Celebrate British summertime with the flavours of elderflower and strawberries in this cobbler with a fluffy, dumpling-like scone topping

  • Freezable (fruit base only – see tips, below)
  • Vegetarian
Ingredients

For the topping

Method

  • STEP 1

    Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Toss the strawberries in an oval, roughly 25cm, ovenproof dish with the vanilla, lemon, sugar and cordial. Roast in the oven for 10 mins, or until the strawberries are jammy but holding their shape. Remove the vanilla pod and discard. Mix a little of the strawberry juices into the cornflour, then add the cornflour mixture to the strawberries, combining well.

  • STEP 2

    For the cobbler topping, toss the flour with the sugar and a pinch of salt. Rub the butter into the flour mixture using your fingertips, then swiftly stir in 80ml buttermilk. If it looks dry, stir in the remaining 20ml. Spoon the cobbler mix over the strawberry base (about eight large spoonfuls), sprinkle over the demerara sugar and bake for 25-30 mins, or until the topping is lightly golden brown. Leave to rest for 10 mins, then serve with clotted cream or ice cream.

    Twist it

    Summer berries: Use a mixture of summer berries and up the sugar to 60g. Frozen summer berries work well – just leave out the cooking time for the fruit in step 1, toss the berries with the vanilla, lemon, sugar and cordial, then follow the method from step 2.
    Peach melba: Slice 3 ripe peaches and toss them with 400g raspberries in step 1 for a peach melba twist. Remove the elderflower cordial if doing this twist, and top the cobbler with flaked almonds before baking.
    Gooseberries: Simply use the same quantity of gooseberries and cordial, but increase the amount of sugar to 80g.

Recipe tips

Freezing You can freeze the fruit base, then defrost thoroughly, spoon into the dish and continue from step 2.
Got a glut of strawberries? Freeze them in freezerproof bags for up to three months, then either blitz into smoothies from frozen, or make a quick strawberry ice cream by blending frozen strawberries and frozen bananas together. Alternatively, defrost and cook down into a compote to serve with granola, or blitz to a purée and use in mousses, or swirl through whipped cream or buttercream for cakes.

Recipe from Good Food magazine, June 2021

