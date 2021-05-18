Quinoa salad with eggs & dill
Ingredients
- 120g quinoa, rinsed
- 6 eggs
- 320g asparagus, woody ends trimmed and halved if too long
- 4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tsp apple cider vinegar
- 6 spring onions, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp chopped dill
- 2 tbsp chopped basil, plus a few leaves to serve
- 15g capers, rinsed
- 320g cherry tomatoes, halved
Method
- STEP 1
Boil the quinoa in plenty of water for 20 mins. Leave for 5 mins, then rinse and drain well. Meanwhile, boil the eggs for 7 mins in another pan with the asparagus above in a steamer. If the eggs are ready and the asparagus isn't quite tender, remove the eggs from the pan and put in cold water while continuing to cook the asparagus for a few more minutes. Peel the eggs.
- STEP 2
To make the dressing, mix the extra virgin olive oil and apple cider vinegar with the chopped spring onions, herbs and capers.
- STEP 3
Tip the quinoa into a bowl and toss through three-quarters of the dressing and the tomatoes. Spoon half onto plates and the rest into two containers. Arrange the asparagus on top of the salads with three egg halves on each one, then spoon over the remaining dressing and scatter with the basil leaves. Seal and chill the packed salads. Will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a day.
