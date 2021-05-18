The BBC Good Food logo
Asparagus and eggs on a bed of quinoa

Quinoa salad with eggs & dill

By
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Easy
  • Serves 4

Quinoa is a complete protein that contains all eight essential amino acids. Enjoy it here as part of a salad

  • Healthy
  • Vegetarian
Nutrition:
NutrientUnit
kcal360
fat21g
saturates4g
carbs21g
sugars5g
fibre5g
protein19g
salt0.53g
Ingredients

Method

  • STEP 1

    Boil the quinoa in plenty of water for 20 mins. Leave for 5 mins, then rinse and drain well. Meanwhile, boil the eggs for 7 mins in another pan with the asparagus above in a steamer. If the eggs are ready and the asparagus isn't quite tender, remove the eggs from the pan and put in cold water while continuing to cook the asparagus for a few more minutes. Peel the eggs.

  • STEP 2

    To make the dressing, mix the extra virgin olive oil and apple cider vinegar with the chopped spring onions, herbs and capers.

  • STEP 3

    Tip the quinoa into a bowl and toss through three-quarters of the dressing and the tomatoes. Spoon half onto plates and the rest into two containers. Arrange the asparagus on top of the salads with three egg halves on each one, then spoon over the remaining dressing and scatter with the basil leaves. Seal and chill the packed salads. Will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a day.

RECIPE TIPS
Overall rating

