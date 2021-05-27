The BBC Good Food logo
Jerk-ish pork skewers on an oval plate

Jerk-ish pork skewers

By
loading...
Magazine subscription – 5 issues for only £5
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Easy
  • Serves 4

Fire up the barbecue to make these pork skewers, packed with herbs and spices. Pair with a rice salad and they'll go down a treat with the whole family

  • Gluten-free
Nutrition: Per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal279
fat18g
saturates5g
carbs4g
sugars3g
fibre1g
protein24g
salt0.2g
Advertisement

Ingredients

You’ll also need

  • 8 wooden skewers, soaked in water for at least 2 hrs

Method

  • STEP 1

    Put the pork mince in a bowl and use your hands to mix in the allspice, cinnamon, thyme, spring onions, garlic, lime zest
    and molasses or honey. Drizzle the olive oil over a large plate.

  • STEP 2

    Divide the mince mixture into eight portions and roll into even- sized balls. Working with one ball at a time and using wet hands, press the ball onto a skewer, forming it into a sausage shape around the skewer as you go. Transfer the finished skewers to the oiled plate and keep chilled until needed. Will keep covered in the fridge for up to a day.

  • STEP 3

    Light the barbecue. When the coals are ashen, place the skewers on the grill and cook, undisturbed, for 2 mins. Carefully turn using tongs and cook for another 5 mins before turning again. Repeat this process once more until the skewers are cooked through and browned.

  • STEP 4

    Remove to a serving platter, squeeze over the lime wedges and season. Serve with a rice salad, if you like (ours was a mixture of cooked rice, sweetcorn, red onion and herbs).

Use up leftovers
Remove the skewers from any leftover jerk-ish pork, then heat on a tray in a low oven for 15 mins. Serve in hot dog buns with ketchup or hot sauce.

Goes well with

Recipe from Good Food magazine, June 2021

Comments, questions and tips

Rate this recipe

What is your star rating out of 5?

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Overall rating

Advertisement
Advertisement
Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set Frame Design

Exclusive offer from Good Food Deals: Get a Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set for just £13.99

Get offer
Advertisement

Sponsored content