Jerk-ish pork skewers
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Cook:
- Easy
- Serves 4
Ingredients
- 500g pork mince (at least 10% fat)
- 2 tsp allspice berries, ground using a pestle and mortar
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 2 tsp thyme leaves
- 2 spring onions, finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 lime, zested and cut into quarters
- 2 tsp molasses or honey
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- rice salad, to serve (optional)
You’ll also need
- 8 wooden skewers, soaked in water for at least 2 hrs
Method
- STEP 1
Put the pork mince in a bowl and use your hands to mix in the allspice, cinnamon, thyme, spring onions, garlic, lime zest
and molasses or honey. Drizzle the olive oil over a large plate.
- STEP 2
Divide the mince mixture into eight portions and roll into even- sized balls. Working with one ball at a time and using wet hands, press the ball onto a skewer, forming it into a sausage shape around the skewer as you go. Transfer the finished skewers to the oiled plate and keep chilled until needed. Will keep covered in the fridge for up to a day.
- STEP 3
Light the barbecue. When the coals are ashen, place the skewers on the grill and cook, undisturbed, for 2 mins. Carefully turn using tongs and cook for another 5 mins before turning again. Repeat this process once more until the skewers are cooked through and browned.
- STEP 4
Remove to a serving platter, squeeze over the lime wedges and season. Serve with a rice salad, if you like (ours was a mixture of cooked rice, sweetcorn, red onion and herbs).
