Barbecued broccoli, cauliflower & halloumi

Fire up the barbecue to make our broccoli, cauliflower and halloumi and couscous dish. It's an easy summertime supper suitable for the whole family

  • Gluten-free
  • Vegetarian
kcal492
fat31g
saturates19g
carbs14g
sugars10g
high infibre9g
protein35g
salt3.9g
  • STEP 1

    Mix the tomatoes, onion, lemon juice, cider vinegar, half the dried oregano and ½ tsp black pepper together in a bowl.

  • STEP 2

    Light the barbecue. Bring a pan of water to the boil and cook the cauliflower florets along with the stalk and broccoli stalk pieces for 3 mins. In the final minute, tip in the broccoli florets. Drain the veg, then toss with 2 tsp of the olive oil, the rest of the oregano and the paprika.

  • STEP 3

    When the coals are ashen, arrange the veg pieces on the grill, cook for 2 mins, then move to a cooler part of the grill. Keep moving the veg around so it doesn’t burn.

  • STEP 4

    Put the halloumi on the grill and cook for 1 min, then turn. Repeat until all sides are brown.

  • STEP 5

    Tip all the veg and the halloumi into a serving bowl, drizzle with the remaining olive oil, season and serve immediately with couscous.

Recipe from Good Food magazine, June 2021

