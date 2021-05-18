Barbecued broccoli, cauliflower & halloumi
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Cook:
- Easy
- Serves 4
Ingredients
- 2 tomatoes, finely chopped
- ½ red onion, finely chopped
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 1 tsp cider vinegar
- 2 tsp dried oregano
- 1 cauliflower, cut into florets, stalks cut into 5cm pieces
- 1 broccoli, cut into florets, stalks cut into 5cm pieces
- 3 tsp olive oil
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 450g halloumi, cut into 2.5cm cubes
- cooked couscous, to serve (optional)
Method
- STEP 1
Mix the tomatoes, onion, lemon juice, cider vinegar, half the dried oregano and ½ tsp black pepper together in a bowl.
- STEP 2
Light the barbecue. Bring a pan of water to the boil and cook the cauliflower florets along with the stalk and broccoli stalk pieces for 3 mins. In the final minute, tip in the broccoli florets. Drain the veg, then toss with 2 tsp of the olive oil, the rest of the oregano and the paprika.
- STEP 3
When the coals are ashen, arrange the veg pieces on the grill, cook for 2 mins, then move to a cooler part of the grill. Keep moving the veg around so it doesn’t burn.
- STEP 4
Put the halloumi on the grill and cook for 1 min, then turn. Repeat until all sides are brown.
- STEP 5
Tip all the veg and the halloumi into a serving bowl, drizzle with the remaining olive oil, season and serve immediately with couscous.
