The BBC Good Food logo
  1. Home
  2. Healthy Diet Plan

Welcome to this year’s summer diet plan

We’re bringing you colourful comfort, picnic ready meals and healthy staples to help you look and feel your best this sunshine season. Simply choose which plan you'd like to follow below and gain FREE access to everything you need including shopping lists, recipe links and extra recipes...

Join over 327,000 people who have now signed up to receive our Healthy Diet Plans! The feedback we've received shows that you love them as much as we do. We believe we've developed the perfect formula to boost health and well-being in the most delicious way possible, using triple-tested recipes and careful nutritional analysis across the whole week. Our latest plans serve two people for one week and bring you 30 comforting recipes that are quick, easy, practical and minimise waste. You can:

  • Choose between the meat-eaters’, vegetarian or vegan menu
  • Get a printable shopping list, so you can buy everything in one supermarket trip
  • Customise the plan to suit your lifestyle and tastes by adding snacks or swapping recipes
  • Read expert tips and extra inspiration to help you continue eating well once you’ve finished the plan

What are the benefits of this plan?

No matter what your health or wellbeing goal may be – from losing excess weight, boosting energy levels or supporting your mood – our Healthy Diet Plans are a great way to get started. We've combined nutritious recipes with expert tips from our nutritionist, Kerry Torrens (MBANT), to bring you a seven-day menu that will help you to look and feel fantastic. At BBC Good Food, we believe that whole, natural foods are key to a healthy and balanced diet – and our diet plans follow these principles. All the recipes are packed with healthy fats, lean protein and slow-release carbs, as well as minimising heavily processed products. We've also included a variety of meat, vegetarian and vegan options throughout the week. The results? You can expect to...

  • Support your mood
  • Reduce your intake of 'free' sugars
  • Boost your energy levels
  • Support your digestive health
  • Lose excess weight
  • Support your immune system

Our Healthy Diet Plan recipes are bursting with protective antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and phytonutrients to lift your mood and keep you fuller for longer, helping you to feel your very best. We’ve also ensured that each day provides a balance of protein, fats and carbs to help keep blood sugar levels in check while curbing cravings.

About the recipes

When you access the plan, you'll find an easy-to-follow chart showing your weekly menu. We've designed each day on the plan to deliver an optimal balance of macronutrients. You'll also achieve all five of your five-a-day (or more!) and keep within the recommended Reference Intakes (RI) for fats, protein, sugar, salt and kcals while following the latest guidance on your intake of 'free' sugars. Our plans provide no more than 1,500 kcals per day and include room to pick and choose from our healthy snack recipes if you like, or if your lifestyle requires a higher calorie intake. For those who want to lose weight, our plan is likely to create a moderate shortfall of daily calories, allowing for steady and controlled weight loss. However, as with any lifestyle or diet change, if you have any concerns or health issues, we would encourage you to check with your GP before embarking on our plans. While we recommend following the plan in order, if you want to swap or repeat days, you'll still reap all the benefits of eating whole, nourishing foods. You can read more about the nutritional benefits of each recipe, along with top tips for achieving your goals, when you sign up.

We know that diet plans can be time-consuming, so where possible we've designed our menu’s to offer leftovers to be enjoyed for lunch in order to keep cooking and preparation to a minimum. We’ve provided tips for getting ahead and attempted to keep ingredient costs down and reduce waste.

If you have questions or comments about any of the recipes, our cookery team are keen to hear them – please send an email to goodfoodwebsite@immediate.co.uk

Grecian meatballs with feta & mint
Meat Eater's Plan

Try our delicious recipes such as Grecian-style meatballs, Cajun chicken and salsa verde fishcakes.

Access the plan
Black bean burgers
Vegan Plan

Love burgers as much as we do? Try this black bean creation and then discover even more mouth-watering meals.

Access the plan
Asparagus and eggs on a bed of quinoa
Vegetarian Plan

We're bringing you spicy rice burritos, quinoa salad, ricotta macaroni and more with this year's veggie plan.

Access the plan

Top tips to support your 2021 plan...

Preparing her favourite meal

BBC Good Food’s Healthy Diet Plans: 6 tips to make the most of the plans

Woman working out on a blue mat at home

How to lose excess weight: Healthy Diet Plan Summer 2021

Portrait of smiling woman

How to eat to feel more energetic: Healthy Diet Plan Summer 2021

Pink iced ring doughnuts

How to cut back on sugar: Healthy Diet Plan Summer 2021

Slices of orange on white background. Flat lay, top view. Fruit composition.

How to support your immunity: Summer Diet Plan 2021

Cropped shot of a sporty young woman making a heart with her hands on her stomach

How to improve your digestion: Healthy Diet Plan Summer 2021

Mother and daughter sitting on exercise mats and stretching

How to get more active: Summer Diet Plan 2021

Brain food resembling a brain

How food affects your mood: Healthy Diet Plan Summer 2021

Putting on running shoes

The benefits of exercise on mental health

For more information on how BBC Good Food (published by Immediate Media Company Limited) safeguards your information, read our privacy policy.

All health content on bbcgoodfood.com is provided for general information only, and should not be treated as a substitute for the medical advice of your own doctor or any other healthcare professional. Any healthy diet plan featured by BBC Good Food is provided as a suggestion of a general balanced diet and should not be relied upon to meet specific dietary requirements. If you have any concerns about your general health, you should contact your local healthcare provider. See our website terms and conditions for more information.