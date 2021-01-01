Welcome to this year’s summer diet plan
We’re bringing you colourful comfort, picnic ready meals and healthy staples to help you look and feel your best this sunshine season. Simply choose which plan you'd like to follow below and gain FREE access to everything you need including shopping lists, recipe links and extra recipes...
Join over 327,000 people who have now signed up to receive our Healthy Diet Plans! The feedback we've received shows that you love them as much as we do. We believe we've developed the perfect formula to boost health and well-being in the most delicious way possible, using triple-tested recipes and careful nutritional analysis across the whole week. Our latest plans serve two people for one week and bring you 30 comforting recipes that are quick, easy, practical and minimise waste. You can:
- Choose between the meat-eaters’, vegetarian or vegan menu
- Get a printable shopping list, so you can buy everything in one supermarket trip
- Customise the plan to suit your lifestyle and tastes by adding snacks or swapping recipes
- Read expert tips and extra inspiration to help you continue eating well once you’ve finished the plan
What are the benefits of this plan?
No matter what your health or wellbeing goal may be – from losing excess weight, boosting energy levels or supporting your mood – our Healthy Diet Plans are a great way to get started. We've combined nutritious recipes with expert tips from our nutritionist, Kerry Torrens (MBANT), to bring you a seven-day menu that will help you to look and feel fantastic. At BBC Good Food, we believe that whole, natural foods are key to a healthy and balanced diet – and our diet plans follow these principles. All the recipes are packed with healthy fats, lean protein and slow-release carbs, as well as minimising heavily processed products. We've also included a variety of meat, vegetarian and vegan options throughout the week. The results? You can expect to...
- Support your mood
- Reduce your intake of 'free' sugars
- Boost your energy levels
- Support your digestive health
- Lose excess weight
- Support your immune system
Our Healthy Diet Plan recipes are bursting with protective antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and phytonutrients to lift your mood and keep you fuller for longer, helping you to feel your very best. We’ve also ensured that each day provides a balance of protein, fats and carbs to help keep blood sugar levels in check while curbing cravings.
About the recipes
When you access the plan, you'll find an easy-to-follow chart showing your weekly menu. We've designed each day on the plan to deliver an optimal balance of macronutrients. You'll also achieve all five of your five-a-day (or more!) and keep within the recommended Reference Intakes (RI) for fats, protein, sugar, salt and kcals while following the latest guidance on your intake of 'free' sugars. Our plans provide no more than 1,500 kcals per day and include room to pick and choose from our healthy snack recipes if you like, or if your lifestyle requires a higher calorie intake. For those who want to lose weight, our plan is likely to create a moderate shortfall of daily calories, allowing for steady and controlled weight loss. However, as with any lifestyle or diet change, if you have any concerns or health issues, we would encourage you to check with your GP before embarking on our plans. While we recommend following the plan in order, if you want to swap or repeat days, you'll still reap all the benefits of eating whole, nourishing foods. You can read more about the nutritional benefits of each recipe, along with top tips for achieving your goals, when you sign up.
We know that diet plans can be time-consuming, so where possible we've designed our menu’s to offer leftovers to be enjoyed for lunch in order to keep cooking and preparation to a minimum. We’ve provided tips for getting ahead and attempted to keep ingredient costs down and reduce waste.
If you have questions or comments about any of the recipes, our cookery team are keen to hear them – please send an email to goodfoodwebsite@immediate.co.uk
Meat Eater's Plan
Try our delicious recipes such as Grecian-style meatballs, Cajun chicken and salsa verde fishcakes.
Vegan Plan
Love burgers as much as we do? Try this black bean creation and then discover even more mouth-watering meals.
Vegetarian Plan
We're bringing you spicy rice burritos, quinoa salad, ricotta macaroni and more with this year's veggie plan.