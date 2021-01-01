About the recipes

When you access the plan, you'll find an easy-to-follow chart showing your weekly menu. We've designed each day on the plan to deliver an optimal balance of macronutrients. You'll also achieve all five of your five-a-day (or more!) and keep within the recommended Reference Intakes (RI) for fats, protein, sugar, salt and kcals while following the latest guidance on your intake of 'free' sugars. Our plans provide no more than 1,500 kcals per day and include room to pick and choose from our healthy snack recipes if you like, or if your lifestyle requires a higher calorie intake. For those who want to lose weight, our plan is likely to create a moderate shortfall of daily calories, allowing for steady and controlled weight loss. However, as with any lifestyle or diet change, if you have any concerns or health issues, we would encourage you to check with your GP before embarking on our plans. While we recommend following the plan in order, if you want to swap or repeat days, you'll still reap all the benefits of eating whole, nourishing foods. You can read more about the nutritional benefits of each recipe, along with top tips for achieving your goals, when you sign up.

We know that diet plans can be time-consuming, so where possible we've designed our menu’s to offer leftovers to be enjoyed for lunch in order to keep cooking and preparation to a minimum. We’ve provided tips for getting ahead and attempted to keep ingredient costs down and reduce waste.

If you have questions or comments about any of the recipes, our cookery team are keen to hear them – please send an email to goodfoodwebsite@immediate.co.uk