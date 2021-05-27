The BBC Good Food logo
Grilled vegetables with cannellini beans & vegan pesto

Plate up a dish filled with colour with grilled veg, tomatoes, cannellini beans, pesto and pine nuts. Packed with textures, the dish is vegan and healthy

  • Dairy-free
  • Egg-free
  • Gluten-free
  • Healthy
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian
Ingredients

For the pesto

Method

  • STEP 1

    Light the barbecue. For the pesto, blitz the basil, parsley, garlic, lemon zest and juice, 30g pine nuts and nutritional yeast together in a food processor. Mix in the olive oil to loosen and season to taste.

  • STEP 2

    When the coals are ashen, place the aubergine and courgette slices on the grill. Cook for 2-3 mins, then turn and cook for 2-3 mins more until the veg is softened and slightly shrunken. Add the tomatoes to the grill and cook, turning often until the skins have split and the tomatoes soften. Immediately remove from the grill along with the other veg.

  • STEP 3

    Drain the cannellini beans, reserving the liquid from the can, and tip the beans onto a serving platter. Add 2 tbsp of pesto and mix, loosening the bean mixture with some of their reserved liquid.

  • STEP 4

    Add the aubergine and courgette slices to the platter and mix gently until lightly coated in the pesto. Scatter the tomatoes on top, then drizzle with more pesto (you can loosen this with more of the reserved bean liquid, if needed). Sprinkle with the extra 1 tbsp pine nuts and serve with crusty bread.

Goes well with

Recipe from Good Food magazine, June 2021

