Grilled vegetables with cannellini beans & vegan pesto
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Cook:
- Easy
- Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 large aubergine, sliced lengthways into ½cm slices
- 2 courgettes, sliced lengthways into ½cm slices
- 250g cherry tomatoes
- 400g can cannellini beans
- crusty bread, to serve
For the pesto
- 60g basil leaves
- 20g parsley leaves
- 1 small garlic clove
- 1 lemon, zested and juiced
- 30g pine nuts, lightly toasted, plus 1 tbsp to serve
- 2 tsp nutritional yeast
- 3-4 tbsp olive oil
Method
- STEP 1
Light the barbecue. For the pesto, blitz the basil, parsley, garlic, lemon zest and juice, 30g pine nuts and nutritional yeast together in a food processor. Mix in the olive oil to loosen and season to taste.
- STEP 2
When the coals are ashen, place the aubergine and courgette slices on the grill. Cook for 2-3 mins, then turn and cook for 2-3 mins more until the veg is softened and slightly shrunken. Add the tomatoes to the grill and cook, turning often until the skins have split and the tomatoes soften. Immediately remove from the grill along with the other veg.
- STEP 3
Drain the cannellini beans, reserving the liquid from the can, and tip the beans onto a serving platter. Add 2 tbsp of pesto and mix, loosening the bean mixture with some of their reserved liquid.
- STEP 4
Add the aubergine and courgette slices to the platter and mix gently until lightly coated in the pesto. Scatter the tomatoes on top, then drizzle with more pesto (you can loosen this with more of the reserved bean liquid, if needed). Sprinkle with the extra 1 tbsp pine nuts and serve with crusty bread.
