Bicyclette cocktail in glass with lemon

Wine cocktail recipes

9 Items

Try our favourite wine cocktail recipes, from a jug of colourful sangria to a delicate bicyclette. Put a bottle to good use and make some delicious party drinks.

Bicyclette

Bicyclette cocktail

2 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

This white wine cocktail is made with the classic bitter, Campari - add wedges of lemon for a refreshing fruity hit

5 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Frosé strawberry wine cocktail served in a glass

Frosé

5 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Make the coolest drink of the summer: frosé (frozen rosé). Blend rosé wine with strawberries, lemon and sugar to make a batch of this very grown-up slushie  

5 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Sangria in a jug and two glasses

Easy sangria

6 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Embrace balmy summer days with a jug of sangria. With red wine, Spanish brandy, sparkling water, cinnamon and chopped fruit, it's a lovely sharing cocktail

10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Spiced apple snaps fizz

Spiced apple snaps fizz

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

This cocktail uses a punchy aquavit scented with caraway, aniseed and fennel and sparkling wine - you can use gin, if you prefer

10 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Cassis spritz served in a large glass with thyme to garnish

Cassis spritz

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Make the most of that crème de cassis lurking at the back of the cupboard. With white wine and Cynar (a bitter herbal liqueur), it's a wonderful summer drink

5 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
El Vermut sangria served in a pitcher and glasses

El Vermut sangria

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Get the party started with sangria, the classic Spanish tipple. With red wine and sweet red vermouth, lemonade and fruit, it's a fabulous summer drink 

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
St Nick's flip

St Nick’s flip

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Nick Jones and Leah de Felice Renton from Birds & Bats Wines describe their cocktail creation as a creamy Christmas dessert in a glass, sign us up!

15 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Pomegranate & vermouth mulled wine served in a tumbler glass

Pomegranate & vermouth mulled wine

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Make this lower alcohol version of mulled wine at Christmastime. The addition of vermouth keeps the drink grown-up and stops it becoming too sickly-sweet

15 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Cocktail in glass with strawberries

Mrs momoiro cocktail

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Dry and sweet, this picture-perfect strawberry cocktail is a dream summer drink made with vodka and a dash of absinthe

5 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
