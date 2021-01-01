Wine cocktail recipes

This white wine cocktail is made with the classic bitter, Campari - add wedges of lemon for a refreshing fruity hit
Make the coolest drink of the summer: frosé (frozen rosé). Blend rosé wine with strawberries, lemon and sugar to make a batch of this very grown-up slushie
Embrace balmy summer days with a jug of sangria. With red wine, Spanish brandy, sparkling water, cinnamon and chopped fruit, it's a lovely sharing cocktail
This cocktail uses a punchy aquavit scented with caraway, aniseed and fennel and sparkling wine - you can use gin, if you prefer
Make the most of that crème de cassis lurking at the back of the cupboard. With white wine and Cynar (a bitter herbal liqueur), it's a wonderful summer drink
Get the party started with sangria, the classic Spanish tipple. With red wine and sweet red vermouth, lemonade and fruit, it's a fabulous summer drink
Nick Jones and Leah de Felice Renton from Birds & Bats Wines describe their cocktail creation as a creamy Christmas dessert in a glass, sign us up!
Make this lower alcohol version of mulled wine at Christmastime. The addition of vermouth keeps the drink grown-up and stops it becoming too sickly-sweet
Dry and sweet, this picture-perfect strawberry cocktail is a dream summer drink made with vodka and a dash of absinthe