Mrs momoiro cocktail
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Easy
- Serves 1
Ingredients
- ice
- 30ml Japanese vodka (we used Suntory Haku)
- 15ml strawberry liqueur
- 130ml dry rosé wine
- 2 dashes of absinthe
- small handful of strawberries, hulled and sliced, to garnish
Method
- STEP 1
Fill a wine glass with ice. Pour in the vodka, strawberry liqueur and rosé, shake over two dashes of absinthe and stir well.
- STEP 2
Stir in the strawberry slices to garnish, then serve.
