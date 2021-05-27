The BBC Good Food logo
Cocktail in glass with strawberries

Mrs momoiro cocktail

By
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
  • Easy
  • Serves 1

Dry and sweet, this picture-perfect strawberry cocktail is a dream summer drink made with vodka and a dash of absinthe

  • Gluten-free
  • Vegetarian
Nutrition: per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal212
fat0g
saturates0g
carbs8g
sugars8g
fibre0g
protein0.1g
salt0.02g
Ingredients

  • ice
  • 30ml Japanese vodka (we used Suntory Haku)
  • 15ml strawberry liqueur
  • 130ml dry rosé wine
  • 2 dashes of absinthe
  • small handful of strawberries, hulled and sliced, to garnish

Method

  • STEP 1

    Fill a wine glass with ice. Pour in the vodka, strawberry liqueur and rosé, shake over two dashes of absinthe and stir well.

  • STEP 2

    Stir in the strawberry slices to garnish, then serve.

Goes well with

