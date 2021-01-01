Thanksgiving cocktail recipes

This autumnal hedgerow cocktail has a blend of botanical notes from the gin, infused with a juniper syrup, which makes for a sweet-sharp tipple
Get into the festive spirit with eggnog, a classic Christmas drink made with brandy, cream, eggs and vanilla. Serve with plenty of ice in tumbler glasses
This classic bourbon cocktail takes a festive turn with a splash of orange juice and edible gold glitter - perfect for Christmas parties
A modern version of the classic sour cocktail, this is the ultimate Christmas drink. Salted caramel and Icelandic vodka make an irresistible mix
The classic Sixties sidecar cocktail is given a Viennese twist with flavours of apple strudel - a tasty tipple for the Eurovision Song Contest
Combine amaretto, lemon, egg white and cherries with ice for a classic amaretto sour. A great cocktail to impress guests at a dinner party
Learn how to make this classic coffee cocktail. Our easy recipe uses freshly brewed espresso, a dash of coffee liqueur and a simple sugar syrup.
It's easy to make your own mulled cider. As well as fruit and spices, we've added extra apple brandy to our version of this delicious winter warmer
Serve a classic snowball at Christmas for your guests. With advocaat, lemonade and ice, it's the ultimate retro cocktail to celebrate the festive season
Mix a classic bramble cocktail, essentially a gin sour spiked with an eye-catching shot of blackberry liqueur. We have three twists, too – ideal if you're entertaining
Make a classic kir royale cocktail with crème de cassis (blackcurrant liqueur) and your favourite champagne. Garnish with a blackberry to serve to guests
This cocktail uses a punchy aquavit scented with caraway, aniseed and fennel and sparkling wine - you can use gin, if you prefer
Make perfectly spiced mulled wine at Christmas. Use a good quality red wine like an unoaked tempranillo and give it a twist with a dash of sloe gin
This is a sophisticated, aromatic twist on the classic French 75, to get it ready for the festive season. A boozy taste of Christmas in a glass
Impress your Christmas party guests with this festive cocktail - with vodka, orange syrup, crème de cacao and grated chocolate
The gentle, even heat from a slow cooker means the mulled wine doesn't boil and the flavours stay fresh, leave it to heat while you eat, drink and be merry!
Enjoy a grown-up way to drink chocolate with this indulgent chocolate martini, a blend of Irish cream, coffee liqueur and vodka