Salted caramel pecan sour

Thanksgiving cocktail recipes

18 Items

Kick off your celebrations with our best Thanksgiving cocktail recipes, from mulled cider and chocolate martinis, to elegant champagne tipples

Sloe gin cocktail 2016

Sloe gin cocktail

3 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

This autumnal hedgerow cocktail has a blend of botanical notes from the gin, infused with a juniper syrup, which makes for a sweet-sharp tipple

15 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Eggnog in glasses with nutmeg

Classic eggnog

3 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Get into the festive spirit with eggnog, a classic Christmas drink made with brandy, cream, eggs and vanilla. Serve with plenty of ice in tumbler glasses

10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Winter whiskey sour

Winter whiskey sour

2 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

This classic bourbon cocktail takes a festive turn with a splash of orange juice and edible gold glitter - perfect for Christmas parties

10 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Salted caramel pecan sour

Salted caramel pecan sour

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

A modern version of the classic sour cocktail, this is the ultimate Christmas drink. Salted caramel and Icelandic vodka make an irresistible mix

20 mins
More effort
Gluten-free
Mulled gin served in two glasses

Mulled gin

5 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Infuse apple juice with festive spices to make this Christmassy gin cocktail

13 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Apfelstrudel sidecar

Spiced apple strudel & brandy cocktail

4 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

The classic Sixties sidecar cocktail is given a Viennese twist with flavours of apple strudel - a tasty tipple for the Eurovision Song Contest

25 mins
Easy
Two amaretto sours garnished with cherries

Amaretto sour

8 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Combine amaretto, lemon, egg white and cherries with ice for a classic amaretto sour. A great cocktail to impress guests at a dinner party 

10 mins
Easy
Espresso martinis in glasses with stirrers

Espresso martini

29 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Learn how to make this classic coffee cocktail. Our easy recipe uses freshly brewed espresso, a dash of coffee liqueur and a simple sugar syrup.

10 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Mulled cider

Mulled cider

4 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

It's easy to make your own mulled cider. As well as fruit and spices, we've added extra apple brandy to our version of this delicious winter warmer

45 mins
Easy
Two snowball cocktails served in tall glasses

Classic snowball

6 ratings 3.5 out of 5 star rating

Serve a classic snowball at Christmas for your guests. With advocaat, lemonade and ice, it's the ultimate retro cocktail to celebrate the festive season

5 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Bramble cocktails in tumblers with blackberry garnish

Bramble

4 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Mix a classic bramble cocktail, essentially a gin sour spiked with an eye-catching shot of blackberry liqueur. We have three twists, too – ideal if you're entertaining

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Kir royale cocktail

Kir royale

3 ratings 3.7 out of 5 star rating

Make a classic kir royale cocktail with crème de cassis (blackcurrant liqueur) and your favourite champagne. Garnish with a blackberry to serve to guests

5 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Spiced apple snaps fizz

Spiced apple snaps fizz

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

This cocktail uses a punchy aquavit scented with caraway, aniseed and fennel and sparkling wine - you can use gin, if you prefer

10 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Mulled wine in glasses on tray

Mulled wine

9 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Make perfectly spiced mulled wine at Christmas. Use a good quality red wine like an unoaked tempranillo and give it a twist with a dash of sloe gin

50 mins
Easy
Spice 75

Spice 75

2 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

This is a sophisticated, aromatic twist on the classic French 75, to get it ready for the festive season. A boozy taste of Christmas in a glass

20 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Jacko’s Chocolate orange

Chocolate orange cocktail

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Impress your Christmas party guests with this festive cocktail - with vodka, orange syrup, crème de cacao and grated chocolate

25 mins
Easy
Slow cooker mulled wine

Slow cooker mulled wine

5 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

The gentle, even heat from a slow cooker means the mulled wine doesn't boil and the flavours stay fresh, leave it to heat while you eat, drink and be merry!

2 hrs and 5 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Chocolate martini in glass with cocktail shaker

Chocolate martini

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy a grown-up way to drink chocolate with this indulgent chocolate martini, a blend of Irish cream, coffee liqueur and vodka

5 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
