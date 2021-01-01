The BBC Good Food logo
  4. Kids’ healthy lunch recipes
Chicken, lemon, lettuce and yogurt flatbreads

Kids’ healthy lunch recipes

37 Recipes

Keep your kids happy and healthy with our nutritious lunch ideas. These tasty veg-packed wraps, soups, salads and pasta bowls will boost their energy levels.

Lemon & yogurt chicken served on a flatbread

Lemon & yogurt chicken flatbreads

20 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Make these family-friendly chicken wraps with lemon, garlic and cinnamon marinade on a barbecue if the sun is shining. Serve in flatbreads with yoghurt

30 mins
Easy
Healthy
Roast tomato soup with pasta served in a bowl and garnished with cheese and basil

Tomato soup with pasta

15 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy this family-favourite tomato soup with carrots, celery and pasta for a lighter supper. It's great for a packed lunch too – simply pour into a flask

40 mins
Easy
Healthy
Chicken taco salad

Chicken taco salad

7 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

A crunchy chicken salad that's zesty, healthy and 4 of your 5-a-day. Try this for variety in your teenager's lunchbox or take it to work

10 mins
Easy
Healthy
Turkey burgers

Easy turkey burgers

58 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

These easy, healthy turkey burgers are perfect for feeding the whole family, kids included. Our tasty burgers are great for summer entertaining

40 mins
Easy
Healthy
Carrot & hummus roll-ups

Carrot & hummus roll-ups

10 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

Roll-up, roll-up - snaffle something superhealthy in a flash with these vegetarian wraps

10 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Saucy bean baked eggs in a pan

Saucy bean baked eggs

12 ratings 3.9 out of 5 star rating

Make these five-ingredient baked eggs with tomatoes and beans using storecupboard staples. It's a quick, easy, tasty and healthy dish

25 mins
Easy
Healthy
Gluten-free
Asian chicken salad

Asian chicken salad

36 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

This easy-to-prepare salad is filled with zingy flavours - the simplified version is great for kids' lunchboxes too

20 mins
Easy
Healthy
Creamy pesto & kale pasta served in a bowl

Creamy pesto & kale pasta

37 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy our creamy pesto and kale pasta as a tasty and nutritious supper. Make it with just a handful of ingredients and storecupboard staples

35 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Chicken & sweetcorn soup served in a pan

Chicken & sweetcorn soup

10 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

Make a stock from roast dinner leftovers to create this chicken and sweetcorn soup. The bone broth adds important minerals and it's low in fat and calories

2 hrs and 25 mins
Easy
Healthy
Gluten-free
Green club sandwich

Green club sandwich

18 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

This healthy sandwich is packed full of goodness to keep you going until dinner

10 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Sweet potato falafels with coleslaw

Sweet potato falafels with coleslaw

29 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Pittas bursting with homemade falafels and salad make a low-fat lunch or light supper for less than a pound per serving

1 hr and 10 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Superhealthy pizza

Superhealthy pizza

58 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

The quantities for this are generous, so if you have any leftovers, pop a wedge of cold pizza into your lunchbox the next day

50 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Salad bowl with chicken and hummus

Quick chicken hummus bowl

17 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Make our healthy chicken and hummus salad bowl for a delicious budget lunch option. It can be thrown together in just 10 minutes and delivers three of your 5-a-day

10 mins
Easy
Healthy
Creamy veggie risotto

Creamy veggie risotto

19 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

Disguise vegetables and make this healthy veggie risotto for kids

40 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Ten-minute pasta

Ten-minute pasta

6 ratings 3.9 out of 5 star rating

This meal is quicker to get on the table than oven chips and it's full of fresh vegetables - making it perfect for kids

15 mins
Easy
Healthy
Spinach & tuna pancakes served on a plate

Spinach & tuna pancakes

7 ratings 3.5 out of 5 star rating

Celebrate Shrove Tuesday with these wholesome spinach and tuna pancakes. Healthy, nutritious and full of flavour, they deliver three of your 5-a-day 

25 mins
Easy
Healthy
Tortillas topped with chicken skewers and tzatziki on a blue table

Chicken skewers with tzatziki

13 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Kids will love these chicken skewers hot off the griddle for a quick supper, or pack them in wraps with green salad and tzatziki to take on a picnic

25 mins
Easy
Healthy
Gluten-free
Hummus with veg sticks

Hummus with veg sticks

3 ratings 3.7 out of 5 star rating

Kids won't eat garlic? Try this hummus recipe - it's ready in 15 minutes

10 mins
Easy
Healthy
Sesame chicken noodles

Sesame chicken noodles

7 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

Forget soggy lunchbox sandwiches and whip up a tasty and healthy chicken and noodle salad for lunch using our pre-made roast chicken recipe

10 mins
Easy
Healthy
Creamy tomato soup

Creamy tomato soup

76 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

A low-fat, vegetarian soup that everyone will love - passata and whole milk give a silky smooth finish

1 hr and 15 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Two prawn & salmon burgers with green salad

Prawn & salmon burgers with spicy mayo

86 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

These prawn and salmon burgers are not only fabulously tasty, they're healthy too, being rich in omega-3. Make them for the family in just 25 minutes

25 mins
Easy
Healthy
Three open wraps serving chicken & lemon skewers

Chicken & lemon skewers

30 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

These chicken skewers in flatbreads taste great as well as being healthy and an easy-to-make dinner for hectic weeknights

45 mins
Easy
Healthy
Mumsy's vegetable soup

Healthy vegetable soup

3 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

This warming vegetable soup, from Great British Bake Off host Mel, is a traditional family recipe that packs in fresh veg and spices, making a healthy supper

40 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Lemon & coriander hummus

Lemon & coriander hummus

29 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Hummus is so easy to make and beats shop-bought varieties every time. Try it with vegetable crudités in your packed lunch

5 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
