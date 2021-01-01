Kids’ healthy lunch recipes

Make these family-friendly chicken wraps with lemon, garlic and cinnamon marinade on a barbecue if the sun is shining. Serve in flatbreads with yoghurt
Enjoy this family-favourite tomato soup with carrots, celery and pasta for a lighter supper. It's great for a packed lunch too – simply pour into a flask
A crunchy chicken salad that's zesty, healthy and 4 of your 5-a-day. Try this for variety in your teenager's lunchbox or take it to work
These easy, healthy turkey burgers are perfect for feeding the whole family, kids included. Our tasty burgers are great for summer entertaining
Roll-up, roll-up - snaffle something superhealthy in a flash with these vegetarian wraps
Make these five-ingredient baked eggs with tomatoes and beans using storecupboard staples. It's a quick, easy, tasty and healthy dish
This easy-to-prepare salad is filled with zingy flavours - the simplified version is great for kids' lunchboxes too
Enjoy our creamy pesto and kale pasta as a tasty and nutritious supper. Make it with just a handful of ingredients and storecupboard staples
Make a stock from roast dinner leftovers to create this chicken and sweetcorn soup. The bone broth adds important minerals and it's low in fat and calories
Pittas bursting with homemade falafels and salad make a low-fat lunch or light supper for less than a pound per serving
The quantities for this are generous, so if you have any leftovers, pop a wedge of cold pizza into your lunchbox the next day
Make our healthy chicken and hummus salad bowl for a delicious budget lunch option. It can be thrown together in just 10 minutes and delivers three of your 5-a-day
This meal is quicker to get on the table than oven chips and it's full of fresh vegetables - making it perfect for kids
Celebrate Shrove Tuesday with these wholesome spinach and tuna pancakes. Healthy, nutritious and full of flavour, they deliver three of your 5-a-day
Kids will love these chicken skewers hot off the griddle for a quick supper, or pack them in wraps with green salad and tzatziki to take on a picnic
Forget soggy lunchbox sandwiches and whip up a tasty and healthy chicken and noodle salad for lunch using our pre-made roast chicken recipe
A low-fat, vegetarian soup that everyone will love - passata and whole milk give a silky smooth finish
These prawn and salmon burgers are not only fabulously tasty, they're healthy too, being rich in omega-3. Make them for the family in just 25 minutes
These chicken skewers in flatbreads taste great as well as being healthy and an easy-to-make dinner for hectic weeknights
This warming vegetable soup, from Great British Bake Off host Mel, is a traditional family recipe that packs in fresh veg and spices, making a healthy supper
Hummus is so easy to make and beats shop-bought varieties every time. Try it with vegetable crudités in your packed lunch