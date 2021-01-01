4th of July recipes

Take burgers to the next level by stuffing them with cheddar and mozzarella for a gooey centre, and topping them with a dollop of herby burger sauce
Perfect for BBQs and buffets, this is an assembly job of gorgeous ingredients – no cooking required. Serve it with lamb kebabs for an impressive summer feast
Choose boneless thighs to make the ultimate fried chicken. For the coating, we've come up with a method that results in the crispiest finish ever
Struggle to find dishes to cook that take very little time but the whole family will love? Look no further than these chicken and halloumi burgers
A simple, refreshing drink that's perfect for a summery gathering. For an extra-special twist, swap the sparkling water for champagne
Make these moreish meatball sliders with tomato sauce and melted cheese for a party or buffet. They're easy to make and the whole family will enjoy them
Looking for a refreshing summer cocktail to entertain friends? Try a watermelon daiquiri with white rum, lime juice and watermelon liqueur
Forget shop-bought versions and make a homemade slaw. It's an ideal side dish for barbecues or to serve with burgers, salads, sandwiches and more
Try this vegetarian take on hot dogs with an Asian-style twist. Tempura veg adds texture and taste, contrasting with unctuous chilli jam and mayo
Barbecue bavette steak and drape over Tom's simple tomato, red onion and feta salad. It makes a lovely lunch or light supper in summertime
These American funfair favourites are a cross between a doughnut and churros - fill a funnel or piping bag with batter and drizzle into hot oil to make squiggly round cakes
Try these spicy, sticky Sichuan chicken wings at a Chinese banquet. Scatter over chopped peanuts and chilli flakes and serve as a starter or main
Make this fruit punch as a non-alcoholic drink for a summer party. With fresh fruit, mint, juice and lemonade, it's wonderfully refreshing
Upgrade this classic barbecue side dish by brushing with a spicy, creamy sauce and adding crumbled cheese and fresh herbs
Squish chocolate and salted caramel ice cream between two chocolate cookies to make this irresistible frozen dessert. Devour immediately or pop in the freezer
Take the humble hot dog to another level by using steak, complemented by melted cheese, fried green peppers and crispy onions. Easy to make and so good
Fry up a batch of crispy Cajun spiced shrimps – they are completely addictive. Put the beer on ice, too, for an informal dinner with friends and family
Serve these glazed sweet potatoes as a side dish at a barbecue, or turn them into a summer salad by tossing through handfuls of rocket or watercress
Try making these satisfying veggie burgers as a meat-free treat – they freeze well and are perfect for grilling on the barbecue
Enjoy this colourful sharing dish with nachos, black beans, salsa, avocado and melted cheese. Everyone will enjoy digging into it straight from the pan
Pair the winning combo of chicken and chorizo with a sticky garlic, honey and thyme glaze. Serve on skewers in homemade flatbreads
Make this tasty salsa in just 5 minutes with tomatoes, onion, garlic, lime, coriander and white wine vinegar
Put the pork for these pulled pork tacos in the slow cooker in the morning, and you’ll have a family feast for dinner. Serve with cabbage, avocado and salsa
Excite your tastebuds with a salad combining sweetcorn, cherry tomatoes, macadamia nuts and avocado with a kick of chipotle chilli. Ideal for a barbecue