  4. 4th of July recipes
Beef burger with molten cheese middle

4th of July recipes

47 Items

Celebrate the 4 July and soak up the sun with classic barbecue dishes bursting with flavour, fresh sharing desserts and crowd-pleasing cocktails.

A molten cheese-stuffed burger cut in half

Molten cheese-stuffed burgers

11 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Take burgers to the next level by stuffing them with cheddar and mozzarella for a gooey centre, and topping them with a dollop of herby burger sauce

1 hr and 20 mins
Easy
Epic summer salad served in a large bowl

Epic summer salad

54 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Perfect for BBQs and buffets, this is an assembly job of gorgeous ingredients – no cooking required. Serve it with lamb kebabs for an impressive summer feast

10 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Next level fried chicken on a wire tray

Next level fried chicken

46 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Choose boneless thighs to make the ultimate fried chicken. For the coating, we've come up with a method that results in the crispiest finish ever

54 mins
More effort
15-minute chicken & halloumi burgers served on a wooden serving platter

15-minute chicken & halloumi burgers

47 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Struggle to find dishes to cook that take very little time but the whole family will love? Look no further than these chicken and halloumi burgers

15 mins
Easy
Summer punch 2016

Summer punch

4 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

A simple, refreshing drink that's perfect for a summery gathering. For an extra-special twist, swap the sparkling water for champagne

10 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Pull-apart meatball sliders in a large baking dish

Pull-apart meatball sliders

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Make these moreish meatball sliders with tomato sauce and melted cheese for a party or buffet. They're easy to make and the whole family will enjoy them

45 mins
Easy
Watermelon daiquiri served in a cocktail glass with a wedge of watermelon

Watermelon daiquiri

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Looking for a refreshing summer cocktail to entertain friends? Try a watermelon daiquiri with white rum, lime juice and watermelon liqueur

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Classic homemade slaw in a bowl

Classic homemade coleslaw

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Forget shop-bought versions and make a homemade slaw. It's an ideal side dish for barbecues or to serve with burgers, salads, sandwiches and more

15 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
A tempura veg hot dog on a napkin

Tempura veg hot dogs

2 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Try this vegetarian take on hot dogs with an Asian-style twist. Tempura veg adds texture and taste, contrasting with unctuous chilli jam and mayo

25 mins
More effort
Vegetarian
Barbecued bavette steak & tomato salad served on a plate

Barbecued bavette steak & tomato salad

3 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Barbecue bavette steak and drape over Tom's simple tomato, red onion and feta salad. It makes a lovely lunch or light supper in summertime

35 mins
Easy
Funnel cakes

Funnel cakes

4 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

These American funfair favourites are a cross between a doughnut and churros - fill a funnel or piping bag with batter and drizzle into hot oil to make squiggly round cakes

30 mins
Easy
A plate serving sichuan chicken wings

Sichuan chicken wings

6 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

Try these spicy, sticky Sichuan chicken wings at a Chinese banquet. Scatter over chopped peanuts and chilli flakes and serve as a starter or main

1 hr and 5 mins
Easy
Fruit punch served in a jug and two glasses

Fruit punch

4 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Make this fruit punch as a non-alcoholic drink for a summer party. With fresh fruit, mint, juice and lemonade, it's wonderfully refreshing

10 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Grilled corn with chilli mayonnaise, coriander & feta

Grilled corn with chilli mayonnaise, coriander & feta

3 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Upgrade this classic barbecue side dish by brushing with a spicy, creamy sauce and adding crumbled cheese and fresh herbs

20 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
One chocolate and hazelnut ice cream sandwich

Choc hazelnut ice cream sandwich

2 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Squish chocolate and salted caramel ice cream between two chocolate cookies to make this irresistible frozen dessert. Devour immediately or pop in the freezer

5 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
A cheesesteak hot dog on a napkin

Cheesesteak hot dogs

7 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Take the humble hot dog to another level by using steak, complemented by melted cheese, fried green peppers and crispy onions. Easy to make and so good

20 mins
Easy
Cajun fried shrimp in a basket

Cajun fried shrimp

3 ratings 3.7 out of 5 star rating

Fry up a batch of crispy Cajun spiced shrimps – they are completely addictive. Put the beer on ice, too, for an informal dinner with friends and family

40 mins
Easy
Sesame sweet potatoes served on a platter

Barbecue sesame sweet potatoes

21 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Serve these glazed sweet potatoes as a side dish at a barbecue, or turn them into a summer salad by tossing through handfuls of rocket or watercress

1 hr and 10 mins
Easy
Vegan
Two black bean veggie burgers on a serving board

Black bean veggie burger

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Try making these satisfying veggie burgers as a meat-free treat – they freeze well and are perfect for grilling on the barbecue

30 mins
Easy
Vegan
One-pan nachos traybake with black beans

One-pan nachos with black beans

6 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy this colourful sharing dish with nachos, black beans, salsa, avocado and melted cheese. Everyone will enjoy digging into it straight from the pan

30 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Sticky chicken & chorizo skewers served on flatbreads

Sticky chicken & chorizo skewers

18 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Pair the winning combo of chicken and chorizo with a sticky garlic, honey and thyme glaze. Serve on skewers in homemade flatbreads 

1 hr and 20 mins
Easy
Tomato salsa with the ingredients alongside

Ultimate tomato salsa

61 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Make this tasty salsa in just 5 minutes with tomatoes, onion, garlic, lime, coriander and white wine vinegar

5 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
The ingredients for pulled pork tacos with pineapple salsa

Pulled pork tacos with pineapple salsa

14 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

Put the pork for these pulled pork tacos in the slow cooker in the morning, and you’ll have a family feast for dinner. Serve with cabbage, avocado and salsa 

6 hrs and 20 mins
Easy
Two bowls filled with chipotle corn salad

Chipotle corn salad

6 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Excite your tastebuds with a salad combining sweetcorn, cherry tomatoes, macadamia nuts and avocado with a kick of chipotle chilli. Ideal for a barbecue

30 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
