  4. 4th of July cocktail recipes
Frozen margarita in glass

4th of July cocktail recipes

21 Items

Celebrate the 4th of July in style with our favourite summery cocktail recipes. Make a pitcher of classic mojitos, colourful jelly shots or punch.

Frozen margarita with lime wedge on glass

Frozen margarita

7 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Cool off this summer with our super-simple frozen margarita recipe. This refreshing tequila cocktail can be made in just five minutes in a blender

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Watermelon vodka jelly shots

Watermelon vodka jelly shots

2 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

If you're throwing a summer party these are sure to be a big hit! Cut into wedges and pass round

22 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Summer punch 2016

Summer punch

4 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

A simple, refreshing drink that's perfect for a summery gathering. For an extra-special twist, swap the sparkling water for champagne

10 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
A jug of white wine sangria and three glasses

Easy white sangria

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Try this refreshing twist on a traditional sangria and use white wine instead of red with elderflower to complement the fruit. Perfect for summer parties

5 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Mango and pineapple cocktail with mint on tray with lime wedges

Mango & pineapple mojito

1 rating 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Give your favourite classic cocktail a tropical twist with our mango and pineapple mojito. This vibrant, fruity drink is perfect for summer party season

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Classic margarita served in a short glass and garnished with a slice of lime

Classic margarita

7 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Tequila and triple sec combine in this fabulous short cocktail mixed with lime juice. Garnish the rim of the glass with salt for that extra punch 

10 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Frozen strawberry daiquiri

Frozen strawberry daiquiri

7 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

This slushy cocktail is best made when strawberries are in season and at their ripest. With just four ingredients you can whip up this thirst quencher in 10 minutes.

10 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Raspberry mojito served in two tall glasses

Raspberry mojito

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Blend fresh raspberries with lime, mint, sugar, white rum and sparkling water to make a punchy raspberry mojito that's perfect for summer parties

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Coconut & pineapple cooler served in jars

Coconut & pineapple cooler

3 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy this crowd-pleasing tropical cocktail with coconut rum, gin and pineapple juice. It will sit happily in an ice bucket for several hours, ideal for summer barbecues 

15 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Piña colada

Piña colada

23 ratings 3.6 out of 5 star rating

A tropical blend of rich coconut cream, white rum and tangy pineapple – serve with an umbrella for kitsch appeal

5 mins
Easy
A collection of lemon drop jellies on a plate

Lemon vodka jellies

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Serve these moreish lemon vodka jellies in hulled lemons to reduce waste and improve the flavour. The jelly mixture is based on a lemon drop cocktail  

25 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Sangria in a jug and two glasses

Easy sangria

6 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Embrace balmy summer days with a jug of sangria. With red wine, Spanish brandy, sparkling water, cinnamon and chopped fruit, it's a lovely sharing cocktail

10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Mojito pitcher

Mojito pitcher

5 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Make a jug of refreshing mojitos to share, so you can spend more time with your guests. Try our three twists on this classic cocktail, too

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Hurricane cocktail in a glass with an orange slice and cherry

Hurricane cocktail

9 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Our tropical, rum-based hurricane cocktail is easy to make and sure to get your party started. Garnish with orange and cocktail cherries for a kitsch touch

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Mimosa cocktails in tall glasses

Mimosa

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Mix a classic mimosa cocktail with orange juice and champagne – or use prosecco if you prefer a different sort of bubbly. It's an easy fix when entertaining

5 mins
Easy
Frosé strawberry wine cocktail served in a glass

Frosé

5 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Make the coolest drink of the summer: frosé (frozen rosé). Blend rosé wine with strawberries, lemon and sugar to make a batch of this very grown-up slushie  

5 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Watermelon gin spritzer

Watermelon gin spritzer

4 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

A refreshing cocktail - perfect for a summer evening in the garden

10 mins
Easy
Watermelon prosecco sorbet slushies in cocktail glasses

Watermelon prosecco sorbet slushies

2 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

What better way to end a garden party than with a cocktail/sorbet combo? These watermelon prosecco slushies are refreshing with a real kick

20 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Strawberry cocktails with jug, fruit and stirrer

Strawberry mojito

5 ratings 3.8 out of 5 star rating

Mix up a refreshing strawberry mojito to sip in the summer sun. This easy, fruity cocktail is perfect for barbecue season or a relaxed party with friends

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Long Island iced tea in a tumbler with lime wedge

Long Island iced tea

10 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Mix a jug of this classic cocktail for a summer party. It's made with equal parts of vodka, gin, tequila, rum and triple sec, plus lime, cola and plenty of ice

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Sea breeze cocktail

Sea breeze

3 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Blend vodka, cranberry juice and grapefruit juice to make a classic sea breeze cocktail. Serve in a tall glass and garnish with lime for a taste of summer

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
