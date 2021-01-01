4th of July cocktail recipes

Cool off this summer with our super-simple frozen margarita recipe. This refreshing tequila cocktail can be made in just five minutes in a blender
If you're throwing a summer party these are sure to be a big hit! Cut into wedges and pass round
A simple, refreshing drink that's perfect for a summery gathering. For an extra-special twist, swap the sparkling water for champagne
Try this refreshing twist on a traditional sangria and use white wine instead of red with elderflower to complement the fruit. Perfect for summer parties
Give your favourite classic cocktail a tropical twist with our mango and pineapple mojito. This vibrant, fruity drink is perfect for summer party season
Tequila and triple sec combine in this fabulous short cocktail mixed with lime juice. Garnish the rim of the glass with salt for that extra punch
This slushy cocktail is best made when strawberries are in season and at their ripest. With just four ingredients you can whip up this thirst quencher in 10 minutes.
Blend fresh raspberries with lime, mint, sugar, white rum and sparkling water to make a punchy raspberry mojito that's perfect for summer parties
Enjoy this crowd-pleasing tropical cocktail with coconut rum, gin and pineapple juice. It will sit happily in an ice bucket for several hours, ideal for summer barbecues
A tropical blend of rich coconut cream, white rum and tangy pineapple – serve with an umbrella for kitsch appeal
Serve these moreish lemon vodka jellies in hulled lemons to reduce waste and improve the flavour. The jelly mixture is based on a lemon drop cocktail
Embrace balmy summer days with a jug of sangria. With red wine, Spanish brandy, sparkling water, cinnamon and chopped fruit, it's a lovely sharing cocktail
Make a jug of refreshing mojitos to share, so you can spend more time with your guests. Try our three twists on this classic cocktail, too
Our tropical, rum-based hurricane cocktail is easy to make and sure to get your party started. Garnish with orange and cocktail cherries for a kitsch touch
Mix a classic mimosa cocktail with orange juice and champagne – or use prosecco if you prefer a different sort of bubbly. It's an easy fix when entertaining
Make the coolest drink of the summer: frosé (frozen rosé). Blend rosé wine with strawberries, lemon and sugar to make a batch of this very grown-up slushie
What better way to end a garden party than with a cocktail/sorbet combo? These watermelon prosecco slushies are refreshing with a real kick
Mix up a refreshing strawberry mojito to sip in the summer sun. This easy, fruity cocktail is perfect for barbecue season or a relaxed party with friends
Mix a jug of this classic cocktail for a summer party. It's made with equal parts of vodka, gin, tequila, rum and triple sec, plus lime, cola and plenty of ice
Blend vodka, cranberry juice and grapefruit juice to make a classic sea breeze cocktail. Serve in a tall glass and garnish with lime for a taste of summer