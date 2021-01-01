Pride is all about the spirit of celebration and inclusion, as well as protest and protecting essential human rights. If you want to throw your own Pride party, we have everything you need to celebrate in style.

Keep your guests happy with our colourful sharing recipes, perfect for letting everyone dive in when they get peckish. Whip up something from our favourite sharing desserts, try something more substantial from our tear-and-share recipes or get ideas from our top grazing platters.

How to throw a Pride party

Learn about the radical roots of Pride

Pride is all about celebrating everyone within the LGBTQIA+ community, publicising and campaigning for equal rights for all, as well as visibility and support for often marginalised groups within society. Pride has its roots in commemorating the Stonewall Riots of 1969, a time when same-sex relationships were still illegal in many states in America. When police raided the Stonewall Inn of New York’s Greenwich Village, 200 patrons refused to cooperate and leave the bar, which led to a critical breaking point. Gay rights activists fought with the police into the early morning, with protests continuing into the following week.

One year later, the event was marked with a march by gay activist groups, known as the Christopher Street Liberation Day (the street home to the Stonewall Inn), and so the annual Pride event was born. The event has grown and developed into a worldwide series of events spanning the globe.

Get into the rainbow theme

Set your theme and make sure everyone knows to go all out. Colourful clothing, jewellery, make-up and accessories are a must. Go all out on vibrant bunting, table decorations and homeware to make your party pop. Then make a range of eye-catching bites from our recipes below.

Put on a rainbow spread

No party would be complete without dancing fuel in the form of cheesy rainbow pizza slices or a slab of our stunning rainbow cheesecake. Put a smile on everyone’s face with a batch of our easy rainbow cupcakes, or refresh the palate with a rainbow fruit skewer. Spice things up with a bowl of our chilli-maple chicken wings and satisfy cheesy cravings with our irresistible, golden-brown halloumi fries.

Feeding a hungry crowd of party goers? Serve up our one-pan nachos with black beans or our gooey pizza fondue dip and let everyone dive straight in. Get your celebrations off to a sensational start with our best-ever Pride recipes, from simple sharing bites to stunning sweets.

Don’t forget the drinks

Quench everyone’s thirst with our fresh party drinks. Mix up a boozy mojito pitcher or a round of alcohol-free passion fruit martinis for a simple, alcohol-free option. Beat the heat with our fruity summer mocktail recipes or go for a twist on a traditional drink with our best frozen cocktail recipes.

Curate a playlist

Don’t let your party fall flat – make sure you’ve compiled a winning playlist worthy of such an epic event. Check out Spotify’s Pride Party 2021 playlist or create your own list of anthems and queer culture classics. Take some inspiration from LGBTQ artists to watch in 2021 and find your sound of the summer.

Attend a Pride event

Want to take your party to the streets? Get clued up and plan your big day out at Pride events UK. Discover an event near you and celebrate with members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Want to celebrate from the comfort of your own sofa? Check out online virtual Pride events, from talks, discussion groups and networking events to online festivals and quiz nights, there’s something for everyone. No one needs to miss out on the rainbow revelry.

