Summer punch recipes

A simple, refreshing drink that's perfect for a summery gathering. For an extra-special twist, swap the sparkling water for champagne
A true taste of summer, serve this fruity punch with fresh mint leaves, cucumber, orange and strawberries
Make this fruit punch as a non-alcoholic drink for a summer party. With fresh fruit, mint, juice and lemonade, it's wonderfully refreshing
Shivi Ramoutar's recipe for this classic Caribbean cocktail combines sweet and sour flavours for a fruity weekend tipple
Big jugs of cocktails are great for a party, let guests help themselves to this cranberry and dark rum drink
A refreshing and punchy ginger-beer based cocktail with vanilla vodka, limes, ginger and apple slices
The best way we know to brighten up a bottle of wine in the summer, and the perfect picnic drink
Perfectly ripe Galia melon, orange liqueur and Pimm's pump this punch with summery flavour
A fruity and grown-up non-alcoholic punch perfect for the drivers at the picnic or party
Keep your party guests content with this creamy, fruity drink with Malibu, coconut milk, pineapple and mango juice