The BBC Good Food logo
  1. Home
  2. Recipes
  3. Collection
  4. Summer punch recipes
Summer punch with lemon slices in glasses and bowl

Summer punch recipes

12 Items

Entertain guests with our easy summer punch recipes. Make a fruity rum punch for friends to share, a classic Pimm's or quick prosecco mix

Summer punch 2016

Summer punch

4 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

A simple, refreshing drink that's perfect for a summery gathering. For an extra-special twist, swap the sparkling water for champagne

10 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Pimm's in glasses with fruit and cucumber

Pimm’s

12 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

A true taste of summer, serve this fruity punch with fresh mint leaves, cucumber, orange and strawberries

5 mins
Easy
Advertisement
Fruit punch served in a jug and two glasses

Fruit punch

4 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Make this fruit punch as a non-alcoholic drink for a summer party. With fresh fruit, mint, juice and lemonade, it's wonderfully refreshing

10 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Rum punch

Rum punch

5 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Shivi Ramoutar's recipe for this classic Caribbean cocktail combines sweet and sour flavours for a fruity weekend tipple

5 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Peach punch

Peach punch

5 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Add a boozy kick to your summer party with this peachy cocktail

10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Rumberry punch

Rumberry punch

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Big jugs of cocktails are great for a party, let guests help themselves to this cranberry and dark rum drink

5 mins
Easy
Ginger, apple & vanilla punch

Ginger, apple & vanilla punch

5 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

A refreshing and punchy ginger-beer based cocktail with vanilla vodka, limes, ginger and apple slices

5 mins
Easy
Fruity white wine punch

Fruity white wine punch

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

The best way we know to brighten up a bottle of wine in the summer, and the perfect picnic drink

15 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Melon & cucumber punch

Melon & cucumber punch

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Perfectly ripe Galia melon, orange liqueur and Pimm's pump this punch with summery flavour

10 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Apple, elderflower & mint sparkle

Apple, elderflower & mint sparkle

4 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

A fruity and grown-up non-alcoholic punch perfect for the drivers at the picnic or party

15 mins
Easy
Apple prosecco punch

Apple prosecco punch

5 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

Spritz up a basic apple cocktail with a dash of prosecco and a splash of vodka

5 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Tropical coconut rum punch

Tropical coconut rum punch

5 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Keep your party guests content with this creamy, fruity drink with Malibu, coconut milk, pineapple and mango juice

5 mins
Easy
See more Summer punch recipes
Advertisement
GF_1000X666_JUNE21

Subscription offer: Try 5 issues for £5!

Subscribe today