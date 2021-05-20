Black bean burger
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Cook:
- plus chilling
- Easy
- Serves 4
Ingredients
For the burger
- 75g wholemeal bread ,or sourdough
- 75g walnuts
- 400g sweet potato
- 400g can black beans, drained
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1/2 tsp onion granules
- 1 tbsp tomato purée
- 2 tbsp rapeseed oil, to fry
For the salad
- ½ cucumber, halved, deseeded and sliced on an angle
- 2 large carrots (about 300g) peeled into ribbons
- small bunch coriander, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp lime juice
- 1 tbsp rapeseed oil
To serve
Method
- STEP 1
Put the wholemeal bread and walnuts in a food processor and pulse to make fine crumbs.
- STEP 2
Prick the sweet potatoes with a fork and microwave for 5-10 mins until soft. Cut in half and scrape the cooked centres into the food processor with the bread and walnut crumbs. Make sure the beans are drained thoroughly then add them to the processor with the paprika, cumin, onion granules, and tomato puree. Season generously and pulse until the mixture is mostly smooth and holding together. Divide the mix into 4 patties and chill for 20 mins to firm up.
- STEP 3
Meanwhile make the side salad by mixing the cucumber, carrot, coriander, lime juice and rapeseed oil together. Season and put to one side.
- STEP 4
Heat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Add the patties and fry for 4-5 mins on each side until golden and hot through. Place a small handful of rocket into each burger bun. Top with the tomato slices, burgers, and then avocado. Add a dollop of coconut yogurt or burger sauce of your choice. Serve with the carrot and cucumber salad alongside.
