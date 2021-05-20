The BBC Good Food logo
Black bean burgers with salad on a plate

Black bean burger

By

  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
    • plus chilling
  • Easy
  • Serves 4

Make some healthy, hearty vegan burgers layered with avocado and served with a fresh crunchy carrot and cucumber salad alongside. They're full of goodness

  • Dairy-free
  • Egg-free
  • Healthy
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian
Nutrition: Per serving
HighlightNutrientUnit
kcal509
fat27g
saturates3g
carbs45g
sugars16g
high infibre14g
protein14g
salt0.43g
Ingredients

For the burger

For the salad

  • ½ cucumber, halved, deseeded and sliced on an angle
  • 2 large carrots (about 300g) peeled into ribbons
  • small bunch coriander, finely chopped
  • 2 tbsp lime juice
  • 1 tbsp rapeseed oil

To serve

  • 4 sourdough burger buns
  • 2 large tomatoes, thickly sliced
  • 1 avocado, peeled, stoned and sliced
  • 50g rocket
  • coconut yogurt or burger sauce of choice

Method

  • STEP 1

    Put the wholemeal bread and walnuts in a food processor and pulse to make fine crumbs.

  • STEP 2

    Prick the sweet potatoes with a fork and microwave for 5-10 mins until soft. Cut in half and scrape the cooked centres into the food processor with the bread and walnut crumbs. Make sure the beans are drained thoroughly then add them to the processor with the paprika, cumin, onion granules, and tomato puree. Season generously and pulse until the mixture is mostly smooth and holding together. Divide the mix into 4 patties and chill for 20 mins to firm up.

  • STEP 3

    Meanwhile make the side salad by mixing the cucumber, carrot, coriander, lime juice and rapeseed oil together. Season and put to one side.

  • STEP 4

    Heat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Add the patties and fry for 4-5 mins on each side until golden and hot through. Place a small handful of rocket into each burger bun. Top with the tomato slices, burgers, and then avocado. Add a dollop of coconut yogurt or burger sauce of your choice. Serve with the carrot and cucumber salad alongside.

