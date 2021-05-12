The BBC Good Food logo
Perfect sushi rice

Learn how to make perfect sushi rice with this simple step-by-step recipe. Make a batch and craft your own sushi selection platter for entertaining

  • Gluten-free
  • Low fat
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian
Nutrition: per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal432
fat1g
saturates0g
carbs99g
sugars26g
fibre3g
protein6g
salt3.7g
Ingredients

For the sushi-su

  • 120ml rice vinegar or brown rice vinegar
  • 3tbsp sugar

For the rice

  • 450g Japanese rice (3 Japanese cups)

Method

  • STEP 1

    To make the rice, first wash it thoroughly in a sieve for 4 mins, gently turning it over by hand until the water runs clear. Drain the rice and put it in a pan with 540ml water.

  • STEP 2

    Leave it to stand for a minimum of 30 mins. It can be left overnight, but for best results, leave it for 30 mins-1 hr. Leave the soaking water in the pan with the rice and bring to the boil, put the lid on, reduce the heat and simmer for 8 -9 mins. Turn the heat off and let it stand with the lid on for a further 5 mins. Do not lift the lid.

  • STEP 3

    While the rice is cooking, to make the sushi-su, put the rice vinegar, sugar and 1 tbsp salt into a pan and leave on a low heat until the sugar and salt have dissolved. Be careful not to let it boil or the flavour will spoil. Remove from the heat and leave to cool.

  • STEP 4

    Put the rice into a wide flat dish such as a sushi oke, a baking dish or a roasting tray. Pour the sushi-su over the rice and fold it carefully into the rice with a wooden spoon as it cools down, being careful not to damage the grains. You can use a fan or a hairdryer on the coolest setting to speed up the cooling process, directing it at the rice. The sushi-su gives the rice more flavour and that familiar sticky glazed look.

  • STEP 5

    If you don’t want to use the rice immediately, cover it with a damp cloth so that it doesn’t dry out. Leave in a cool place, but do not refrigerate. The fridge will make the rice hard and dry, and the sushi-su helps to preserve the rice without refrigeration. Will keep for a day.

