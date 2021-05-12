Easy naan bread
Ingredients
- 570g plain flour, plus extra for dusting
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1½ tsp baking powder
- ½-1 tsp strongly-flavoured seeds, such as nigella or cumin seeds (optional)
- 2 tbsp melted butter
- 8 tbsp natural yogurt
- oil, for the bowl
For the garlic butter (optional)
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- small handful of coriander, finely chopped, plus extra to serve
Method
- STEP 1
Put the flour in a large bowl, then add the sugar, baking powder and 1½ tsp salt. Add the seeds, if you like. Lightly whisk to disperse the ingredients evenly throughout the flour.
- STEP 2
Add 1 tbsp of the melted butter, followed by the natural yogurt. Mix together with your hands. Once the yogurt and butter have been absorbed, gradually add 180-200ml water, 50ml at a time. Mix between additions, until it begins to come together into a dough. The water amount will depend on the consistency of the yogurt and butter – stop adding when you have a ball of dough.
- STEP 3
Tip the dough onto a lightly floured work surface and knead thoroughly for 5 mins until smooth and elastic. Put in an oiled mixing bowl, cover with a tea towel and leave to rest for at least 1 hr. The dough will not rise but it is important to let it rest as this helps to make the naans less chewy and more fluffy.
- STEP 4
If making the garlic butter, mix the garlic with the remaining 1 tbsp melted butter and the coriander. Set aside.
- STEP 5
Divide the dough into eight, 10 or 12 even-sized pieces, depending on how big you want the naans. Roll into round balls, then return to the bowl, covered with a tea towel.
- STEP 6
Roll one of the dough balls out on a lightly floured surface into a round, oval or teardrop shape – roll with a diagonal motion to get an oval. Flip the dough over and repeat on the other side.
- STEP 7
Heat a frying pan. Dry fry the dough over a medium high heat until it begins to puff up and the underside browns in places. Flip and repeat on the other side. Remove the cooked naan from the pan. Spoon a little of the garlic butter over the naan, if using. Sprinkle over some coriander, if you like. Cover with a tea towel while you repeat the process with the remaining balls of dough.
