Easy naan bread with butter

Easy naan bread

  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
    • plus at least 1 hr resting
  • Easy
  • Makes 8-12

Rustle up soft, fluffy naan bread topped with herby garlic butter. A perfect side dish for dunking into curries, it’s super easy to make

Nutrition: Per serving (10)
NutrientUnit
kcal282
fat7g
saturates3g
carbs47g
sugars3g
fibre2g
protein8g
salt1g
Ingredients

  • 570g plain flour, plus extra for dusting
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 1½ tsp baking powder
  • ½-1 tsp strongly-flavoured seeds, such as nigella or cumin seeds (optional)
  • 2 tbsp melted butter
  • 8 tbsp natural yogurt
  • oil, for the bowl

For the garlic butter (optional)

  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • small handful of coriander, finely chopped, plus extra to serve

Method

  • STEP 1

    Put the flour in a large bowl, then add the sugar, baking powder and 1½ tsp salt. Add the seeds, if you like. Lightly whisk to disperse the ingredients evenly throughout the flour.

  • STEP 2

    Add 1 tbsp of the melted butter, followed by the natural yogurt. Mix together with your hands. Once the yogurt and butter have been absorbed, gradually add 180-200ml water, 50ml at a time. Mix between additions, until it begins to come together into a dough. The water amount will depend on the consistency of the yogurt and butter – stop adding when you have a ball of dough.

  • STEP 3

    Tip the dough onto a lightly floured work surface and knead thoroughly for 5 mins until smooth and elastic. Put in an oiled mixing bowl, cover with a tea towel and leave to rest for at least 1 hr. The dough will not rise but it is important to let it rest as this helps to make the naans less chewy and more fluffy.

  • STEP 4

    If making the garlic butter, mix the garlic with the remaining 1 tbsp melted butter and the coriander. Set aside.

  • STEP 5

    Divide the dough into eight, 10 or 12 even-sized pieces, depending on how big you want the naans. Roll into round balls, then return to the bowl, covered with a tea towel.

  • STEP 6

    Roll one of the dough balls out on a lightly floured surface into a round, oval or teardrop shape – roll with a diagonal motion to get an oval. Flip the dough over and repeat on the other side.

  • STEP 7

    Heat a frying pan. Dry fry the dough over a medium high heat until it begins to puff up and the underside browns in places. Flip and repeat on the other side. Remove the cooked naan from the pan. Spoon a little of the garlic butter over the naan, if using. Sprinkle over some coriander, if you like. Cover with a tea towel while you repeat the process with the remaining balls of dough.

ADD SEEDS
To add seeds to the tops of the naans, whisk together 1 egg with 1 tbsp milk. Brush this egg wash over the uncooked naan, then sprinkle your chosen seeds over the top – nigella, cumin, poppy or sesame seeds all work well. Or, scatter the seeds over the uncooked naans and push them into the dough by rolling over the top with a rolling pin. Cook as above.

