STEP 2

Put the lamb in a pressure cooker (or standard pan if you are not using a pressure cooker). Add the onions, garlic, ginger, bay, cinnamon sticks, cardamom and 2 tsp salt. Mix thoroughly, cover the pressure cooker and secure the lid, and cook for 20-25 mins on low once the pressure has been reached (no need to add water). Or if you’re using a pan on the hob, cook the meat over a low heat for 1-1½ hrs, adding a splash of water before and during cooking, if needed. If you're using a pressure cooker, while the meat cooks, you can prepare the ingredients for the pilau. If you’re cooking it on the hob, wait until the meat is almost cooked before you start.