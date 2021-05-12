The BBC Good Food logo
Beef bhuna in dish

Beef bhuna

By
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Easy
  • Serves 6

Enjoy this rich, flavourful beef curry with chapatis or jeera rice. It's a great family dish and ideal for a special occasion, such as Eid

  • Gluten-free
Nutrition: Per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal417
fat28g
saturates5g
carbs8g
sugars6g
fibre3g
protein33g
salt1.5g
Ingredients

Method

  • STEP 1

    Gently heat the oil in a saucepan. Add the cardamom, bay, cinnamon sticks and fenugreek, and fry for a few minutes until the aromas are released. Add the onions and brown over a high heat for 10-15 mins, stirring occasionally.

  • STEP 2

    Add the beef, along with the ginger and garlic. Fry until the meat is browned on all sides, about 10 mins. Stir in 1½ tsp salt, followed by the rest of the spices. Mix well and add the tomatoes. Cover and cook over a low-medium heat for about 5 mins, or until the tomatoes are soft.

  • STEP 3

    Mix the bhuna, cover again and simmer over a low heat for a further 1-1½ hrs, until the beef is tender. (The timing depends on the size of the beef pieces.) If the curry begins to look a little dry while cooking, top up with water.

  • STEP 4

    Pour in a little water to loosen the curry – how much is up to you, the more you add, the thinner the sauce will be. Boil for 7-10 mins, then scatter over the coriander and sliced ginger, and serve immediately.

