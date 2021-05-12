Beef bhuna
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Cook:
- Easy
- Serves 6
Ingredients
- 100ml vegetable oil
- 4 cardamom pods
- 3-4 bay leaves
- 3 cinnamon sticks
- pinch of fenugreek seeds (methi seeds)
- 3 medium onions, sliced
- 1kg braising or stewing beef, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1½ tsp grated ginger, plus a few thin slices to serve
- 1½ tsp crushed garlic (about 3 cloves)
- 2 tsp hot curry powder (we used hot madras curry powder)
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder (optional)
- 1 tsp chilli powder
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 2 tomatoes, quartered
- fresh coriander leaves, to serve
Method
- STEP 1
Gently heat the oil in a saucepan. Add the cardamom, bay, cinnamon sticks and fenugreek, and fry for a few minutes until the aromas are released. Add the onions and brown over a high heat for 10-15 mins, stirring occasionally.
- STEP 2
Add the beef, along with the ginger and garlic. Fry until the meat is browned on all sides, about 10 mins. Stir in 1½ tsp salt, followed by the rest of the spices. Mix well and add the tomatoes. Cover and cook over a low-medium heat for about 5 mins, or until the tomatoes are soft.
- STEP 3
Mix the bhuna, cover again and simmer over a low heat for a further 1-1½ hrs, until the beef is tender. (The timing depends on the size of the beef pieces.) If the curry begins to look a little dry while cooking, top up with water.
- STEP 4
Pour in a little water to loosen the curry – how much is up to you, the more you add, the thinner the sauce will be. Boil for 7-10 mins, then scatter over the coriander and sliced ginger, and serve immediately.
Comments, questions and tips
Overall rating