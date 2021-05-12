Nunor bora
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Cook:
- plus freezing
- Easy
- Makes 70-80
Ingredients
Method
- STEP 1
Bring 570ml water to the boil in a large saucepan. Blend the onion and ginger in a small food processor to form a paste, adding a splash of water if needed. Alternatively, finely grate the onion and ginger.
- STEP 2
Add the onion and ginger to the boiling water along with 2 tsp salt, the turmeric and panch puran, if using. Simmer for 10 mins until the onions are translucent and cooked through.
- STEP 3
Reduce the heat to low and add the rice flour, followed by the ground rice – they will be absorbed into the liquid immediately. Stir thoroughly to ensure there are no dry patches. Add the chopped coriander, if you like. Mix well, cover (ideally with a glass lid) and cook for a further 15-20 mins until aromatic and water droplets form on the lid. To check the dough is fully cooked, roll a little of it back and forth between your fingers, it should come together quite easily. If it feels too sticky, add some more rice flour to absorb the moisture; if it feels too dry, sprinkle a little water over and allow to steam for a few more minutes.
- STEP 4
Take around a seventh of the mixture out of the pan and allow to cool slightly on a work surface dusted with a little rice flour. Knead the mixture with the base of your palm to form a dough. Keep kneading until you have several balls of dough.
- STEP 5
Roll the dough out to a 3-4mm thickness, then cut out rounds using a fluted or round pastry cutter about 7cm wide, starting at the edge of the dough and working in. Decorate with a cookie stamper, if you like. Repeat with the remaining dough. The nunor bora can now be frozen – lay them on plastic chopping boards and freeze until hard, then transfer to freezer bags or containers and freeze completely. Defrost for 1-2 minutes before frying.
- STEP 6
To cook the nuna bora, heat the oil in a large wok or deep saucepan. Fry in batches for 2 mins on each side, or until puffed up and crisp. Move to a plate lined with kitchen paper while you cook the rest. Serve with ketchup, chilli sauce or your favourite curry.
