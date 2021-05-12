A Bengali roast chicken (often pronounced as ‘roosht’, by Bengalis) is often served as a starter at a feast for guests (dawat) or at the start of a wedding meal. This is a very popular dish and is one of the most popular starters amongst Bangladeshis alongside tandoori chicken. I’ve never quite understood why we call it ‘roosht/roast’, because it’s not really a roast in the true sense of the word (that is to say it isn’t cooked in an oven), but I have my own theory. I reckon we call it a ‘roosht’ because it’s our equivalent of a traditional ‘roast chicken’ as most people in Bangladesh don’t own cookers or ovens like we do over here in the UK, most people who live in villages cook using a clay built stove and burn wood for fuel.