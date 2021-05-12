The BBC Good Food logo
Chicken pakoras in dish with dip

Chicken pakoras

By
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Easy
  • Serves 6 (makes around 30 pakoras)

Make a batch of these crispy golden pakoras as a snack, or part of an Indian meal. Serve hot with sweet chilli sauce or green chutney

  • Gluten-free
Nutrition: Per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal426
fat17g
saturates1g
carbs24g
sugars3g
fibre3g
protein43g
salt1.5g
Ingredients

  • 700g boneless chicken, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 2 tbsp cornflour
  • 50g rice flour
  • 40g gram flour, sieved
  • 3 dried chillies, crushed or 3 green chillies, finely chopped
  • ½ tsp chilli powder
  • ½ tsp curry powder
  • ½ tsp ground coriander
  • ½ tsp cumin
  • 2 small onions, chopped
  • small bunch of coriander, finely chopped
  • vegetable oil, for deep-frying
  • sweet chilli sauce or green chutney, to serve

Method

  • STEP 1

    Put the chicken in a large bowl, then use your hands to coat the pieces in the cornflour. Mix in the rice flour, followed by the gram flour. Add the chillies, spices, onion, coriander and 1 tsp salt. Mix well with your hands.

  • STEP 2

    Gradually add around 150ml water until the ingredients have become moist and ever-so-slightly wet. You may not need all the water (adding too much will stop the pakora mixture binding).

  • STEP 3

    Fill a deep pan no more than a third full with vegetable oil and heat to 180C. Squeeze a small amount of the pakora mixture together before carefully lowering into the hot oil with a spoon. Fry for 8-10 mins, turning regularly, until cooked through and browned all over. Set aside on a plate lined with kitchen paper while you repeat with the remaining mixture, frying in small batches. Serve hot with a sweet chilli sauce or green chutney.

